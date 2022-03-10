Hawkeyes prepare for different challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — Following Thursday’s record-setting offensive effort at the Big Ten tournament, Iowa’s 24th-ranked basketball team finds itself preparing for something completely different.

The Hawkeyes face Rutgers in a quarterfinal match-up Friday at 1 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, facing an opponent that limited the most productive offense in the conference to a season-low 46 points in a two-point loss to the Scarlet Knights on Jan. 19.

"I think we all feel like it was a game we should have won," forward Keegan Murray said following Iowa’s 112-76 win over Northwestern on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes shot just under 28% and were outrebounded 49-38 in their 48-46 loss to the Scarlet Knights in that game.

Guard Jordan Bohannon said Iowa players welcome a second chance against Rutgers, which shared a 12-9 Big Ten record with the Hawkeyes but earned the fourth seed for the tournament over fifth-seeded Iowa because of the win in the only meeting between the teams.

"We need to try to find a way to get them to play at our pace," Bohannon said. "The more we can do that, the better."

Iowa’s bench didn’t score a point in the first meeting between the teams, which reserve guard Payton Sandfort said "seems like it was five years ago," adding, "We know they’re a good defensive team and we have to be ready for that."

Moving forward: The stellar offensive effort came in the same arena where the Hawkeyes’ 2020-21 season came to an end against Oregon in the second round of the NCAA tourney.

That didn’t go unnoticed by Bohannon.

"That wasn’t a great ending the last time we were in this arena," Bohannon said. "We played a hot team in Oregon and I played one of the worst games of my career. That provided a little edge as we all worked in the offseason. It has motivated us since then."

Perkins homecoming: Tony Perkins continued to show the growth in his game for Iowa in its match-up against Northwestern.

The sophomore guard had a career-high six assists before halftime and finished with four rebounds and six points in 18 minutes of playing time.

Coach Fran McCaffery said Perkins’ ability as a distributor is no surprise.

"We watched him do that in high school," McCaffery said. "He’s a competitor and last year, we had a crowded situation at guard. With Joe (Toussaint) and Ahron (Ulis) in foul trouble, we needed him there in this game and he showed what he is capable of."

The 700 club: With 26 points on Thursday, Keegan Murray became the third Hawkeye and first underclassman to surpass 700 points in a single season.

He now has 724 points on the season.

Bohannon inched closer to a milestone as well with a 17-point game against Northwestern. He now sits eight points away from 2,000 in his career.

