Hawkeyes prepare for 'different' challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Richmond presents a different kind of challenge for the Iowa basketball team.

Offensively, the Princeton roots of Spiders coach Chris Mooney give a Pete Carril touch to some of what Richmond does.

On the other end of the floor, NCAA career steals leader Jacob Gilyard leads a cohesive unit that hit its stride in winning the Atlantic-10 Conference tourney last week.

Together, it creates a different test than Iowa has experienced during its 26-9 season.

“I think any time you’re dealing with different it’s going to be a concern because you have to get ready for that,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday.

“We played some really good teams last week (in winning the Big Ten Tournament) but we were playing them for the second or third time this year so we know their system, know their personnel, their coaching tendencies and so forth.’’

That won’t be a factor in Thursday’s 2:10 p.m. match-up between two teams that have never met before.

“I think that’s the beauty of what this tournament is,’’ McCaffery said. “Everybody is different. Everybody comes in not knowing what the other team does. You try to figure it out — figure it all out in a couple of days — and then you turn your kids loose and see if they can execute a game plan.’’

Mooney said the nuances of Iowa’s transition game creates something different for his team.

“Generally the idea is you want to get back and be tight in transition defense, but against them you really can’t do that because of the shooting, especially (Jordan) Bohannon and (Keegan) Murray,’’ Mooney said.

“They’re going to get transition. It’s who they are, but nobody is in the same spot every time and that’s a huge challenge for us. I don’t think we can take it away, but we need to limit that.’’

Eye on Iowa: Mooney had kept an eye on Iowa even before the Spiders were selected to be the Hawkeyes’ first-round opponent.

He didn’t have much of a choice.

Former Hawkeye Darius Stokes is the Spiders’ video coordinator — hired following a recommendation from Iowa coach Fran McCaffery — and Mooney’s boss, Richmond athletic director John Hardt, graduated from Iowa in 1984.

That left him very familiar with Keegan Murray before he ever had to game plan to slow the all-American.

“I was pretty aware of him. We would watch some Iowa games on the road because Darius was interested and then subsequently, having drawn them, Murray is amazing,’’ Mooney said. “He can score in so many ways. He is so fluid, so athletic, calm, incredibly in control. He is better than I thought he was before we started watching them.’’

While he still follows Iowa closely, Stokes wants to see the Spiders pull off the upset.

“This is a good group of guys who have worked really hard to put themselves in this position,’’ Stokes said.

Philly ties: Both Mooney and Fran McCaffery grew up in Philadelphia and played basketball in the Ivy League, Mooney at Princeton and McCaffery at Penn.

“That typically makes you not like each other, if you know anything about that rivalry, but I think anybody who played at Penn has a so much respect for what Pete Carril did and what Bill Carmody did after that,’’ McCaffery said.

Mooney recalls McCaffery as a head coach at Lehigh and said the pair have become close friends, first during trips for coaches put together by Nike and later on the recruiting trail.

“Chris and I are a little different being Ivy League guys that kind of grinded our way through the business and I enjoy seeing him on the road,’’ McCaffery said.

Meaningful March: As his college career nears a close, Bohannon said a lengthy NCAA tourney run would be a welcomed final chapter his college basketball story.

“It means everything to me. That’s why I came back,’’ Bohannon said. “Me and Keegan (Murray) had a moment after we won the Big Ten title, he said briefly ‘This is why you came back right here’ as the confetti was falling. That’s when the emotions hit me.’’

Bohannon wants Buffalo to be “the first stop of many stops.’’

And the winner is: Iowa forward Kris Murray said he didn’t have time to fill out a bracket for this year’s NCAA tourney, but teammate Patrick McCaffery made the time.

“I filled a bracket out and we won,’’ the sophomore forward said.

Connected: South Dakota State, which faces fourth-seeded Providence prior to Iowa’s game with Richmond, has nearly as many Iowa natives on its roster as the Hawkeyes.

The Jackrabbits, a 30-4 team which has won 21 straight games since a Dec. 15 loss at Missouri State, have four former Iowa preps in uniform.

Douglas Wilson from Des Moines Hoover starts while Matt Mims from Cedar Rapids Xavier, Luke Appel of Marshalltown and Matt Dentlinger from Carroll Kuemper fill reserve roles.

Appel and Wilson are transfers from Kirkwood Community College, where South Dakota State assistant, former Iowa State player and Clinton native Bryan Petersen spent three years as the head coach.

