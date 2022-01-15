Hawkeyes prepare for new-look Gophers

Beyond searching for its first Big Ten road win of the season, the Iowa basketball team finds itself dealing with the Minnesota makeover Sunday.
The Golden Gophers the Hawkeyes face at 1 p.m. at Williams Arena are an entirely different Minnesota team from the one Iowa split two games against a year ago.
“You can’t get any more different than this,’’ Hawkeye coach Fran McCaffery said Saturday. “New players. New coach. Everything is completely different.’’
First-year Minnesota coach Ben Johnson had little choice.
Ten Golden Gophers ran to the NCAA transfer portal after Richard Pitino was fired after Minnesota finished 13th in the Big Ten with a 6-14 record last season.
Johnson, a Minnesota native, former Golden Gophers player and assistant coacht, was brought in to rebuild a program that has finished over .500 in Big Ten play once in the last 16 seasons.
The 40-year old whose resume includes working as an assistant at Northern Iowa from 2008-12 arrived from Xavier where he had worked as an assistant since 2018.
With the departures of all but one player from last year’s roster, Johnson was presented a nearly clean slate to work with in his first head coaching assignment.
He put together a collection of 14 players from 13 different schools who competed at six different levels in 10 states a year ago.
The only returning player from a year ago is Eric Curry, a sixth-year senior who suffered an ankle injury in the final minute of a game at Michigan State on Wednesday.
Otherwise, the Golden Gophers are a collection of players who transferred in from NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, junior college, prep school and high school programs.
The thing that impresses McCaffery the most about what the youngest coach in the Big Ten has accomplished is how well the pieces have fit together as Minnesota has built its 10-4 record.
“There were 1,800 people in the portal last year. You can get guys if you want to refill your roster,’’ McCaffery said. “But to get pieces that fit, that’s not easy. They are competing, playing together, playing with confidence.’’
The Golden Gophers’ lone win in five Big Ten games came at Michigan on Dec. 11. The have lost twice to Michigan State and have been beaten by Illinois and Indiana.
Minnesota takes the court against Iowa following a 71-69 loss at Michigan State on Wednesday, a game decided by on a basket by the Spartans’ Joey Hauser in the final second.
A tough loss, but a step forward from Johnson’s perspective.
“The last two games (including a 73-60 loss at Indiana) we’ve been able to do things in the paint that we’ve been working on,’’ Johnson said. “We’re making progress and now, the objective becomes to take that next step. You want to be continually moving in that upward direction.’’
Johnson filled his roster with veterans. Minnesota lists eight seniors and two juniors on its team.
“They’re a big time veteran club,’’ McCaffery said. “Seniors, juniors, those are a lot of their transfers and a lot of the guys they brought in were the best players on their previous teams.’’
Jamison Battle, a Twin Cities native who transferred in from George Washington, leads Minnesota in scoring at 17.9 points per game. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is second on the team in rebounding with an average of 6.2 per game.
“He’s a terrific player. He’s always been a good shooter, but he’s really developed the ability to get shots off in a lot of ways,’’ McCaffery said. “He can drive it hard, he can catch and shoot, rip and drive. … He’s now playing with some athletic power and with his success, he’s certainly playing with good confidence.’’
In many respects, Battle is reflective of how the Golden Gophers have come together.
“That’s the most impressive thing about the job that they’ve done,’’ McCaffery said. “They’ve gotten a group of guys and have gotten them all to buy in and play together.’’
Iowa looks for that same type of cohesion with hopes of building off of the momentum from Thursday’s second-half effort in the Hawkeyes’ 83-74 victory over Indiana.
Improved defense and rebounding allowed Iowa to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit in that game.
“I think we showed in the second half that we are a mature team,’’ Iowa forward Filip Rebraca said following Thursday’s game. “We kept ourselves in the game even being down at the half, and came out played with the intensity you have to have. We need to keep that going.’’