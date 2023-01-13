Hawkeyes prepare for Penn State pressure

In preparing for Penn State, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team is getting ready for a little “havoc."

The 12th-ranked Hawkeyes expect to see a variety of presses from the Nittany Lions in Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. Big Ten Conference game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“It’s something they will do the whole game and something they hang their hat on," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Friday. “They count on that defensive intensity to force turnovers and create havoc."

The next two teams on the Hawkeyes’ schedule, Michigan State and Ohio State, utilize presses as well but not to the extreme of Penn State.

“On average, teams press in one form or another about four percent of the time. They’re at 33 percent," Bluder said, expecting the Nittany Lions to blend a multitude of different looks.

From three-quarter court pressure to the half-court and full court to 1-2-2 pressure, Penn State will test Iowa’s ball handling and movement early and often.

In the Big Ten, only Ohio State and Michigan State are forcing opponents into more turnovers than the average of 21.9 times per game Penn State (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) has turned over its opponents.

According to Bluder, the Hawkeyes have spent practice time concentrating on their press breakers in the days since Wednesday’s win over Northwestern and she believes Iowa (13-4, 5-1) is positioned to deal with it.

“If we handle the press the way we are capable of, we should be able to score off of it as well," Bluder said.

Expect Iowa to utilize the ball-handling skills of Caitlin Clark and Molly Davis together at times and rely on the experience of Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall with the objective of breaking the pressure.

“We’ve shown the ability to break the press and if we can do that and get them to move on to plan B, that’s always a good thing," Bluder said. “This will be a good test for us."