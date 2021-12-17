Hawkeyes prepare for unique UCF defense

Lisa Bluder missed her weekly press conference on Friday.
The Iowa women’s basketball coach was resting a bit following emergency root canal surgery earlier in the day.
Bluder’s 14th-ranked team won’t have that luxury Saturday night.
Central Florida, an 8-1 team coached by former Hawkeye Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, has held its opponents to 45.9 points and 34.4-percent shooting while forcing an average of 20.1 turnovers.
“Those two stats alone should catch everybody’s eyes, and that is something we’ve been talking to our team about,’’ Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen said Friday.
Heading into its 6:30 p.m. game with the Hawkeyes, the Knights have held seven of their nine opponents below 50 points and two, Duquesne and Virginia, finished with fewer than 40 points.
The team’s lone loss to Tennessee in mid-November by a 49-41 score.
Jensen said UCF typically runs a 3-2 or extended 2-3 defensive look.
“They try to take away the passing lanes and they do that so well,’’ Jensen said.
She said what the Knights try to accomplish has the look of a “buzz” defense that is a variation of a 2-3 zone that puts defenders in the passing lanes rather than directly on the ball.
“But, it’s not exactly that and it is really hard to emulate in practice when you face defenses that are really good but are a little different in what they do,’’ Jensen said. “They are really active, move really well, are very anticipatory, but they really take away normal passing lanes.’’
Jensen said Iowa have coaches have told Hawkeye players to expect the unexpected.
“What might be there in practice is not likely going to be there against them,’’ Jensen said. “They do a really good job. They’ll trap a little bit, but a lot of it is trying to take away the normalcy of things. They’re very good at picking up patterns, so the best thing is to keep them off base.’’
Defense has been the strengths of the UCF program during Abrahamson-Henderson’s six seasons as the Knights’ coach.
The Cedar Rapids native who transferred to Iowa from Georgia was part of two Big Ten championship teams at Iowa during the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons.
In addition to coaching the Knights to NCAA tourney berths in 2019 and 2021, Abrahamson-Henderson’s coaching resume includes working as an assistant at Iowa State from 1994-2000 and head coaching stops at Missouri State and Albany prior to becoming the coach at UCF in 2016.
Saturday’s game is the first for Iowa since its 77-70 loss at Iowa State on Dec. 8, a setback which leaves the Hawkeyes at 5-2.
Guard Caitlin Clark said the finals week break has provided Iowa players with time to reflect on what has transpired so far this season.
“We’ve been able to go back and see where we are at and that has motivated us to work on the areas where we have to grow,’’ Clark said. “We’re ready to get back to work.’’