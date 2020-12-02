Hawkeyes prepare to face mystery team

When power-5 conference basketball teams host lower-level opponents in early-season games, they often don’t have a wealth of information about the team they are playing.
But Iowa junior Connor McCaffery said he never has gone into a game knowing less about the opposition than in the contest he and his teammates will face Thursday night.
The No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes, off to a 2-0 start, will host Western Illinois in a 7 p.m. game that is pretty much a total mystery.
The visiting Leathernecks have a new coach, Rob Jeter, and 14 new players, and they have yet to play a game. Their roster includes five freshmen, six junior college transfers and three transfers from four-year schools.
“We normally have very detailed scouting reports …’’ McCaffery said, “but it’s just weird because new coach, no turnover from the roster, you have all different guys from different places so you’re pretty much just watching player clips. There’s some other stuff you can look at but it’s really pretty scarce in terms of looking at what they’re going to be like as a group.’’
Senior guard Jordan Bohannon said the Hawkeyes, who will be bolstered by the return of reserve forward Jack Nunge, pretty much just need to focus on themselves and not be concerned with what the other team looks like.
“It’s been one of the more bizarre scouts I’ve been a part of in my five years at Iowa,’’ Bohannon added. “I was just telling Jack back in the locker room, ‘Have you looked at the scout yet?’ He said ‘No, what do you mean?’ I said ‘They have a whole new team and a whole new coach.’
“It’s like how are we going to watch film on them? They have nothing to watch film on.’’
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted the situation is “different’’ and “unique.
“You usually don’t have that situation,’’ he said. “But this is 2020 so you just deal with it.’’
The Hawkeyes are somewhat familiar with one Western Illinois player.
Connor McCaffery, Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp and walk-on Austin Ash all played against WIU senior Will Carius when he was in high school at Pleasant Valley.
Carius will be making his Division I debut after playing one year at D-II Northern Michigan and two years at D-III Monmouth College.
“I think it’s a really cool thing, a really cool story,’’ Connor McCaffery said.
Wieskamp, who was a sophomore at Muscatine when Carius was a senior at PV, said he has a tremendous amount of respect for Carius and what he has gone through to get to this point.
“I knew in high school the type of player that he was and with his skill set he would be at the Division I level at some point,’’ Wieskamp said. “I’m just excited for him to have this opportunity and I’m excited for the matchup.’’
The Hawkeyes will be fortified by the return of Nunge, who missed the first two games because of his father's death.
The 6-foot-11 forward just arrived in Iowa City on Tuesday night and returned to practice Wednesday.
“I think he’s doing well,’’ Bohannon said. “I think he’s going to be a little better now that he’s around us and we’ll kind of lift him up a little bit and kind of take his mind off some things in his life.’’
Fran McCaffery said that when former Iowa player Gabe Olaseni went through a similar experience during his college career, basketball became a welcome refuge.
“He feels great,’’ McCaffery said of Nunge. “I think under the circumstances, he’s probably in about as good a place as he can be … We’re anxious to get him back. He’ll be back with his brothers and he was really playing well. He was in a really good place and hopefully basketball and the arena can be his sanctuary as he grieves and continues to grieve.’’
