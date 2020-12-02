Hawkeyes prepare to face mystery team

“I knew in high school the type of player that he was and with his skill set he would be at the Division I level at some point,’’ Wieskamp said. “I’m just excited for him to have this opportunity and I’m excited for the matchup.’’

The Hawkeyes will be fortified by the return of Nunge, who missed the first two games because of his father's death.

The 6-foot-11 forward just arrived in Iowa City on Tuesday night and returned to practice Wednesday.

“I think he’s doing well,’’ Bohannon said. “I think he’s going to be a little better now that he’s around us and we’ll kind of lift him up a little bit and kind of take his mind off some things in his life.’’

Fran McCaffery said that when former Iowa player Gabe Olaseni went through a similar experience during his college career, basketball became a welcome refuge.

“He feels great,’’ McCaffery said of Nunge. “I think under the circumstances, he’s probably in about as good a place as he can be … We’re anxious to get him back. He’ll be back with his brothers and he was really playing well. He was in a really good place and hopefully basketball and the arena can be his sanctuary as he grieves and continues to grieve.’’

