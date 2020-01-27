Hawkeyes pull out victory with final 7-minute run

IOWA CITY — For most of the season, the Iowa basketball has lived on big scoring runs, but for most of Monday night’s game, the Hawkeyes struggled to get anything going.
In the first 33 minutes, their largest run was four straight points and they only did that a couple of times.
They were just saving it all for the end.
After trailing by 12 points with seven minutes to go, the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes put together a ferocious closing charge to somehow pull out a 68-62 victory over Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
They began the closing surge with a string of 12 straight points and ended up outscoring the Badgers 23-5 down the stretch to claim their fifth straight win, the ninth in the past 11 games. It was their ninth consecutive home victory.
Maybe the shoes had something to do with it.
The entire Iowa team decided to wear Kobe Bryant Nike shoes in honor of the former Los Angeles Lakers star who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
“He was a hero to all of us,’’ Iowa center Luka Garza said.
But for the first 33 minutes or so, the Hawkeyes (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) looked decidedly un-Bryant-esque at the offensive end of the court.
They finished with their lowest percentage of the season from the field (33.3) and a season low in assists (10), and their two star players — Garza and Joe Wieskamp — combined to make only 10 of 29 shots.
Garza still led the way with 21 points and a career-best 18 rebounds with CJ Fredrick adding 17 points and Wieskamp collecting 12 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Toussaint contributed 11 points, including the driving 3-point play that gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good with a minute, 20 seconds remaining.
Things didn’t look promising when D’Mitrik Trice fired in a 3-pointer to give Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5 Big Ten) a 57-45 lead with 7:13 to go.
But the Hawkeyes began getting defensive stops and strung together a 12-0 scoring run that included a 3 by Fredrick, a 3-point play by Toussaint and three free throws apiece by Garza and Wieskamp.
“I think it was just toughness …’’ Garza said. “We weren’t going to lose this game. We just had to string together some stops because we know we can score the ball.’’
Brevin Pritzl finally stopped the Wisconsin drought by flipping the ball through the hoop on a drive with the shot clock expiring, but Toussaint then took the ball to the basket again to give Iowa a 60-59 edge.
Wieskamp scored on a drive the next time down the floor and the Badgers’ Brad Davison was called for a flagrant foul with 32.2 seconds remaining. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said the officials told him Davison grabbed the leg of an Iowa player who was attempting to screen him.
Connor McCaffery made only one of the two resulting free throws, Garza added a free throws with 30.9 seconds left and McCaffery made two foul shots with 15.4 seconds showing to make it 66-59.
Wisconsin’s Aleem Ford scored inside with 2.6 seconds left and Garza was called for a technical with Trice making one free throw.
Fredrick then closed things out with two more foul shots.
“You can’t panic,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They hit some shots. We had some breakdowns … You’ve got to keep executing and you’ve got to keep defending.
“Outscoring them 23-5 to end the game is typically an indication of your defense more than your offense and I thought that was the case,’’ he added.
Fredrick gave Toussaint much of the credit for turning the game in the Hawkeyes’ direction.
“He changed the complexion of the game in the last four minutes,’’ Fredrick said. “He changed it defensively, he changed the whole pace of the game.’’
Trice led Wisconsin with 16 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists and Badgers coach Greg Gard, although not pleased, figured it was an improvement over a lopsided loss at Purdue on Friday night.
“I was very pleased with how we competed,’’ Gard said. “We’ve just got to be better on the glass and we’ve got to be better down the stretch.’’
The defenses dominated the first half, which ended with the score tied at 30-30.
Iowa shot just 35.5% from the field to 33.3% for Wisconsin and neither team had a scoring run of more than five points or led by more than five.
The Hawkeyes survived a stretch in which they went 7 minutes, 19 seconds without making a field goal.
The Badgers executed much more crisply at the outset of the second half as Davison, who was 0 for 4 before halftime, fired in a pair of 3s in the first 63 seconds of the half.
The Badgers pushed the lead to 48-38 with 12:47 remaining when Trice dished the ball to Micah Potter for a dunk and 3-point play as the shot clock was expiring. When Trice drilled a 3 with 7:13 to go, the lead peaked at 57-45.