Hawkeyes rally from 17 down, stun Cyclones

IOWA CITY — After helping dig the Iowa women’s basketball team out of a 17-point fourth-quarter hole Wednesday, Caitlin Clark wasn’t about to let all that work go to waste.
The Hawkeye freshman knocked down a step-back 3-point jumper with 22 seconds remaining to give Iowa an 82-80 victory over Iowa State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“I didn’t think twice. I just pulled it and it went in,’’ said Clark, who scored 14 of her team-leading 34 points in the fourth quarter to allow Iowa to earn its 39th consecutive win at home.
The Cyclones had the game’s last shot, but Ashley Joens struggled to find room after a back cut and her attempt at the buzzer hit the bottom of the iron.
It was that kind of fourth quarter for Iowa State, which led 75-58 with 9 minutes left in the game before a 3-point basket by Clark fueled a run of 17 unanswered points by the Hawkeyes as they hit 10-of-17 fourth-quarter shots.
Kate Martin hit a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound to tie the game at 75 with 3:37 remaining.
Joens, who led all scorers with 35 points, answered with the last of her five 3-pointers to give ISU a lead that McKenna Warnock trimmed to 78-77 on a lay-in with two minutes to play.
Clark gave Iowa its first lead of the game with 1:32 remaining, driving down the middle of the lane for a lay-in that put the Hawkeyes in front 79-78.
Joens connected on a pair of free throws to put ISU back in the lead with :52 left before Clark hit her game winner.
“You want that confident swagger in a player. You want that belief at a high level and she has it,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said of Clark. “To have it as a freshman, such a young player, that’s a great thing.’’
And the timing of it all?
“To think we led the game for one minute. At least we picked the right minute,’’ Bluder said, crediting improved defensive execution in the final minutes with generating better offensive play as Iowa rallied.
Clark said coaches planted the seed that led to the comeback and Iowa’s fifth straight victory in the Cy-Hawk Series against Iowa State.
“Going into the fourth, the coaches said, ‘Believe in yourself, believe in yourself. We believe in you and give it everything you’ve got’ and every single player did that,’’ Clark said.
The Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 26-7 in the final quarter, limiting ISU to 2-of-10 shooting and turning Iowa State over six times in the final 10 minutes.
“I felt like we had some great looks in the fourth quarter, but we just missed them,’’ ISU coach Bill Fennelly said. “Caitlin Clark put their team on her back and made some great plays. … Give Iowa credit. In the fourth quarter, they were great and we were anything but.’’
Joens carried Iowa State much of the game, helping the Cyclones match the dozen 3-pointers Iowa sank.
The nation’s leading scorer collected 30 of her points in the first three quarters, an effort complemented by a dozen points apiece from Kristin Scott and Lexi Donarski.
“There’s a lot for a young team to learn from this,’’ Fennelly said. “We score 73 points in three quarters and seven points in the fourth. That’s hard.’’
The Cyclones (2-3) got off to the type of start they wanted, opening a double-digit lead less than six minutes into the game.
The Hawkeyes (4-0) did pull within 26-22 on a basket by Warnock in the opening minute of the second quarter, but the Cyclones answered with a run of 10 straight points.
A 3-point basket by Scott capped the run, but she wasn’t the only ISU player knocking down shots from behind the arc. Five Cyclones combined to bury 10 3-point shots during a first half that ended with Iowa State in control, 49-35.
Monika Czinano, who finished with 16 points for Iowa, said the Hawkeyes benefitted from experience gained in a comeback win at Drake last week.
“We had the confidence to battle back because we’ve done it before,’’ Czinano said. “Everybody keeps talking about us being a young team, but in our circle, we're ready to do what we need to do to win games and we did that again tonight.’’
