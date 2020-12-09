Hawkeyes rally from 17 down, stun Cyclones

Joens connected on a pair of free throws to put ISU back in the lead with :52 left before Clark hit her game winner.

“You want that confident swagger in a player. You want that belief at a high level and she has it,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said of Clark. “To have it as a freshman, such a young player, that’s a great thing.’’

And the timing of it all?

“To think we led the game for one minute. At least we picked the right minute,’’ Bluder said, crediting improved defensive execution in the final minutes with generating better offensive play as Iowa rallied.

Clark said coaches planted the seed that led to the comeback and Iowa’s fifth straight victory in the Cy-Hawk Series against Iowa State.

“Going into the fourth, the coaches said, ‘Believe in yourself, believe in yourself. We believe in you and give it everything you’ve got’ and every single player did that,’’ Clark said.

The Hawkeyes outscored the Cyclones 26-7 in the final quarter, limiting ISU to 2-of-10 shooting and turning Iowa State over six times in the final 10 minutes.