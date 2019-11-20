Hawkeyes rally, top Princeton in overtime

Doyle sank three more free throws over the final 19 seconds to help the Hawkeyes finish off the Tigers, completing a 19-of-25 game at the line for Iowa.

"It was a good way for us to bounce back from (a loss at Northern Iowa) Sunday," Bluder said. "There are a lot of things that we can take from this game that will help us later in tight games, overtime, coming from behind. It’s a lot easier to learn from a win than it is from a loss."

The Hawkeyes also learned to play without starting center Monika Czinano, who finished with 10 points but was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble.

Amanda Ollinger helped fill the void, contributing eight points and 13 rebounds to complement the effort of Doyle and Meyer, who led the Hawkeyes with 21 and 19 points respectively.

Iowa trailed by a dozen points in the third quarter before rallying late, taking its first lead since the final seconds of the first quarter at 48-47 when Meyer buried a shot from behind the arc with 9:48 to go in regulation.

The teams traded leads five times in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter before Meyer hit two free throws to give Iowa a 67-64 edge with 8 seconds to go before Cunningham hit her tying buzzer beater to force overtime.