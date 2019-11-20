Hawkeyes rally, top Princeton in overtime

IOWA CITY — On a night when nothing seemed to be going right for the Iowa women’s basketball team, one thing kept the Hawkeyes in their game with Princeton.
"We kept believing," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said after her team pulled out a 77-75 overtime victory over the previously unbeaten Tigers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. "We overcame a lot of stuff tonight."
That started with 26 points from Princeton forward Bella Alarie and included a collection of three banked in 3-point baskets by the Tigers including an off-balance 30-foot heave by Jenna Cunningham as time expired to send the game into overtime tied at 67-67.
"Who banks in three 3s in a game?" Bluder said. "We didn’t have a lot of things going for us at times."
That included in the overtime, when Princeton scored the first six points and maintained a 73-67 lead before Makenzie Meyer knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the game with 2:01 to play.
"We had been down the whole night so I think we were just ready to throw another punch," Meyer said. "We drew up a play, Kathleen (Doyle) threw me a great pass for a wide-open 3 and luckily I was able to knock it down."
The Hawkeyes held the Tigers without a field goal over the final 3:55 of the extra period, moving ahead to stay at 74-73 when Meyer hit two free throws with :50 remaining.
Doyle sank three more free throws over the final 19 seconds to help the Hawkeyes finish off the Tigers, completing a 19-of-25 game at the line for Iowa.
"It was a good way for us to bounce back from (a loss at Northern Iowa) Sunday," Bluder said. "There are a lot of things that we can take from this game that will help us later in tight games, overtime, coming from behind. It’s a lot easier to learn from a win than it is from a loss."
The Hawkeyes also learned to play without starting center Monika Czinano, who finished with 10 points but was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble.
Amanda Ollinger helped fill the void, contributing eight points and 13 rebounds to complement the effort of Doyle and Meyer, who led the Hawkeyes with 21 and 19 points respectively.
Iowa trailed by a dozen points in the third quarter before rallying late, taking its first lead since the final seconds of the first quarter at 48-47 when Meyer buried a shot from behind the arc with 9:48 to go in regulation.
The teams traded leads five times in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter before Meyer hit two free throws to give Iowa a 67-64 edge with 8 seconds to go before Cunningham hit her tying buzzer beater to force overtime.
"It was disappointing after fighting back in regulation to watch a lucky shot like that go down," Doyle said. "It can take the wind out of your sails, but in the huddle, it was all, ‘This isn’t over, we’re at home and we have five more minutes to play.’ It was all about going out and getting this one."
It was there even after Iowa (3-1) struggled from the start, hitting one of its first nine shots and turning the ball over six times as Princeton opened an early 11-5 advantage.
The Hawkeyes did rally, but Alarie banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from 25 feet to give the Tigers (4-1) a 16-14 lead after one quarter, fueling a 13-2 run which sent the Hawkeyes on their way to a 37-27 halftime deficit.
Iowa outscored Princeton 18-10 in the third quarter to play its way back into the game.
"We gave ourselves a chance," Bluder said.