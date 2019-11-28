Hawkeyes reach century mark in win

The Iowa women's basketball team was in a sharing mood on Thanksgiving.

The Hawkeyes had 25 assists and Makenzie Meyer made five 3s to grab a 100-72 win over Towson in their second game of the Puerto Rico Clasico Thursday at Coliseo Mario Morales in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It's the first time the Hawkeyes have scored 100 points since a game against North Carolina Central on Nov. 17, 2018.

The Hawkeyes (5-1) won their first game of the three-game event on Wednesday, beating Cincinnati 69-61 behind 16 points from Monika Czinano and 13 points from Kathleen Doyle.

Thursday belonged to Meyer, who was 11 of 15 from the field and 5 of 7 from behind the arc to establish a new career-high 29 points, leading four Hawkeyes in double digits.

Czinano added 12 points and seven rebounds while McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall each had 11.

Iowa held a 19-12 lead after the first quarter and a 41-29 lead at halftime. That lead grew to 69-53 after three quarters before the Hawkeyes went on a tear, shooting 80 percent from behind the arc to outscore Towson 31-19 in the final quarter and put the game out of reach.