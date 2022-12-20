Hawkeyes' Rebraca is on a roll

IOWA ALTERS SCHEDULE

Because of expected weather issues, the starting times for Wednesday’s Iowa basketball games have been moved up.

The women’s game against Dartmouth will now begin at noon and the men’s game against Eastern Illinois will tipoff at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets to either game will now be able to use that ticket to attend both games. Fans with women’s tickets are asked to sit in Sections H, I or J above Row 20 for the men’s game and fans with tickets for the men’s game are asked to sit in Sections G, H or I above Row 20.

Parking, as space allows, will be available in Lots 65, 43 and in the Lower Finkbine Lot. A free shuttle will also run for both games from the parking lot at Hancher Auditorium.