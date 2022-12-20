 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who are sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
topical alert top story
IOWA BASKETBALL

Hawkeyes' Rebraca is on a roll

  • 0
Iowa St Iowa Basketball

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the Hawkeyes' win over Iowa State earlier this month. Starting with the win over the Cyclones, Rebraca has hit 25-of-31 field goals in Iowa's last three games.

 Charlie Neibergall

Filip Rebraca was caught off guard Monday when he was named the men’s basketball player of the week in the Big Ten.

That’s something that hasn’t happened on the court lately, but the Iowa senior said he was surprised when he learned from a teammate that he had been recognized following a career performance in the Hawkeyes’ win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

“I didn’t expect that, wasn’t even really thinking about it,’’ Rebraca said Tuesday.

Rebraca learned of the honor as he was relaxing, playing “Call of Duty’’ with some teammates.

“It means something,’’ he said. “It means that the work I’ve put into my game is paying off.’’

The Big Ten recognition came after Rebraca scored 30 points and dished out six assists – both career bests – in addition to grabbing nine rebounds in Iowa’s most recent game.

People are also reading…

The effort was an extension of a dominant three-game stretch by the 6-foot-9 native of Sombor, Serbia.

Over the past three games, Rebraca has led Iowa with averages of 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 blocked shots.

He has hit 25 of the 31 field goals he has attempted during those games against Iowa State, Wisconsin and Southeast Missouri State, an 80.6-percent touch during that span.

Rebraca said he had a similar stretch of success during his junior season at North Dakota, but given the Hawkeyes’ recent competition he believes he is currently playing some of the best basketball of his career.

“I’ve been scoring a lot and I feel like I’ve been getting my teammates open, so maybe that is something I hadn’t done as well at North Dakota. Having six assists in one game, I was really happy about that.’’

Rebraca’s run began in part because of the way Iowa State sets up its defense, putting post players in a position where they are challenged to distribute the ball.

He met that challenge.

“His passing has been spectacular,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He was always a great rebounder, a great defender and he could always score. But, he’s just been making plays and I think that is what has been a big difference in our team.’’

With a rare size advantage inside, Rebraca was the focal point of the Hawkeyes’ game plan against Southeast Missouri State and McCaffery praised the total game that Rebraca brought to the court.

“We did it a lot in the Iowa State game, too. We’re playing through him because he can dribble, pass and shoot,’’ McCaffery said. “That’s a great weapon to have.’’

With a full season of Big Ten play no his resume now, Rebraca is more comfortable to putting all of those skills to work.

“I feel like I know I can compete here now. Last year, everything was new to me and I much more able to go out and play my game,’’ he said.

Rebraca spent the offseason preparing for that.

He said the work extended beyond continued work on his physical skills.

“It was not just that, but mentally preparing for games like this, getting myself ready to play at a high level and compete,’’ Rebraca said. “I have an idea now about what will work here.’’

The proof can be seen in his last three performances.

“I want to keep working, keep being as consistent as I can be,’’ Rebraca said.

IOWA ALTERS SCHEDULE

Because of expected weather issues, the starting times for Wednesday’s Iowa basketball games have been moved up.

The women’s game against Dartmouth will now begin at noon and the men’s game against Eastern Illinois will tipoff at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets to either game will now be able to use that ticket to attend both games. Fans with women’s tickets are asked to sit in Sections H, I or J above Row 20 for the men’s game and fans with tickets for the men’s game are asked to sit in Sections G, H or I above Row 20.

Parking, as space allows, will be available in Lots 65, 43 and in the Lower Finkbine Lot. A free shuttle will also run for both games from the parking lot at Hancher Auditorium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News