Hawkeyes recall Stringer's leadership on, off court

The Hall of Fame coach who elevated the women’s basketball coach at Iowa into national prominence called it a career Saturday.

C. Vivian Stringer, who won 1,055 games over the past 50 seasons as a head coach at Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers, was remembered as more than a coach by several former Hawkeyes who played for Stringer during her 12 seasons at Iowa.

“She was such an excellent strategist of the game, but there was so much more to coach Stringer than that,’’ said Jenny Noll Furnas, a Muscatine native who played for Iowa from 1993-97.

“Off the court, she was just like a second mother to everybody on the team. She was every bit as concerned about helping her student-athletes develop into good people, good citizens as she was about maybe what had happened during a game or practice. She understood that balance.’’

That left an impact that hasn’t been forgotten.

“I find myself today trying to teach the players I work with many of the same life lessons that coach Stringer taught me and my teammates when I was at Iowa,’’ said Cathy Marx, the girls basketball coach at Clinton High School and a Riverdale graduate who lettered at Iowa from 1990-94.

Stringer coached at Iowa from 1983-95, compiling a 269-84 record while guiding the Hawkeyes to six Big Ten championships and in 1993, the program’s only Final Four appearance.

Susan (Koering) Orvis, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1993-97 following an all-state career at Lincoln High School in Stanwood, Iowa, recalled watching Stringer-coached Hawkeye teams as she grew up.

“You wanted to be part of that. She created that program and as a young player, the chance to play for Iowa and play for her, just to be a part of that was incredible,’’ said Orvis, who coached at Muscatine. “She was way ahead of her time. Brilliant mind. Brilliant tactician.’’

Orvis said Stringer’s presence helped build a foundation the Hawkeye program stands on today.

“Iowa was at the forefront of the women’s game and she had a lot to do with that,’’ Orvis said. “Iowa, Tennessee, their women’s athletics departments built the game and coach Stringer had a lot to do with that. She was a leader over a 50-year career.’’

Rutgers announced plans to name the basketball court at Jersey Mike’s Arena as the C. Vivian Stringer Court in honor of the 25 seasons she coached there after leaving Iowa following the death of her husband, Bill.

Noll played for Iowa at that time and recalls how Stringer’s family embraced their coach at that challenging moment.

“We saw her as the mother of three children who lost their father and we saw the love of her family as they came together at that time,’’ Noll Furnas said. “We saw her go the trials of dealing with all of that. We saw her celebrate the good times. It was an experience that extended way beyond the court.’’

In announcing her retirement, Stringer thanked Rutgers for the opportunity it gave her at a time when she wanted a change of scenery in her life.

She also spoke fondly of her time at Iowa.

“There’s always a soft spot in my heart for the University of Iowa and Dr. Christine Grant for giving me my first major coaching position when me and my husband trusted her to move our family to Iowa,’’ Stringer said.

“She was a strong believer in women’s rights and that’s a responsibility that I have championed and will continue to take up the fight for.’’

Stringer called the decision to step down after 25 seasons as the coach at Rutgers “the hardest decision’’ she has made in her life.

“But I thank God he has allowed me to do the thing I love most. I am ready to start my new journey and spending more time with my family, children and grandchildren,’’ Stringer said. “I am truly blessed to have had so many wonderful people in my life.’’

That includes the players who took the court for the teams she coached.

“To the young ladies that I was fortunate to have coached and mentored into the women and leaders of today, keep pushing the barriers, keep pushing for your spot at the table, and always know who you are,’’ Stringer said.

Her former players never forgot those lessons that last a lifetime.

“Over 50 years, there is so much to celebrate, so much to be grateful for the time we spent with her,’’ Marx said. “Well done, coach. Well done.’’

