Hawkeyes resume hunt for Big Ten wins

An 0-2 start in Big Ten Conference play has narrowed the focus for the University of Iowa men's basketball team.
Coach Fran McCaffery said Sunday the Hawkeyes’ focus has to be on the task at hand and nothing more as Iowa opens the heart of its conference schedule Monday with an 8 p.m. home game against Maryland.
The remaining 18 games on the Hawkeyes’ regular-season schedule are against Big Ten competition and McCaffery said having a fairly veteran team helps catch the attention of Iowa players.
“Our guys know what this is,’’ McCaffery said. “All of them have been through it with the exception of Payton (Sandfort) and Riley (Mulvey). We have the ultimate respect for every team in this league. We’ll get them ready.’’
That readiness will come one opponent at a time given the Hawkeyes’ losses at Purdue and to Illinois in December.
“When you are sitting where we are, you have to look at things one game at a time,’’ McCaffery said. “In a league that has been as deep as ours the last few years, you can never look ahead. You just look at the next game and try to win it. Then, you move onto the next one.’’
In Maryland, Iowa faces an 8-4 team that is being coached on an interim basis this season by Danny Manning. The former Kansas All-American was elevated from an assistant’s position when Mark Turgeon left the head coaching position on Dec. 3 in what the university labeled a “mutual decision.’’
Manning has guided the Terrapins to a 3-1 record since, including a win over a Florida team ranked 20th at the time.
Maryland’s only loss since Manning took over was a 67-61 setback to Northwestern, the Terrapins’ lone Big Ten game before playing the first true road game of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Terps’ have started the same lineup for every game this season, with All-Big Ten guard Eric Ayala and Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell leading the way.
Russell is the only active player in NCAA Division I with more than 1,700 career points, 450 assists and 220 steals.
“Fatts is a game-changer in terms of speed,’’ McCaffery said.
The point guard is leading a team that has four players averaging in double figures.
“I like their team,’’ McCaffery said. “They have a lot of really good players, multiple guys who can score. They make 3s. They play fast.’’
McCaffery expects senior guard Connor McCaffery to be available for the Maryland game after re-injuring an ankle in the Hawkeyes’ 92-71 win over Western Illinois last Wednesday.
Back-up center Josh Ogundele, who sprained an ankle in a Dec. 21 win over Southeastern Louisiana, is “not there yet,’’ and will not be available against the Terrapins, according to the coach.