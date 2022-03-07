Hawkeyes rewarded for keeping the faith

This may have been a roller coaster kind of season for the Iowa women’s basketball team, but the ride the Hawkeyes enjoy the most is the one that takes them one step at a time to the top of a ladder.

Iowa players and coaches enjoyed that view for the second time in two weeks Sunday, becoming the first group of Hawkeyes ever to get to cut down the nets as both Big Ten regular season and tournament champions.

As much as anything, they were rewarded for keeping the faith.

That word — faith — was paired with the mention of focus as coach Lisa Bluder talked to her team prior to Sunday’s Big Ten championship game against Indiana.

It was the third meeting in 16 days between the teams and for the third time, the Hawkeyes found a way to hold off the Hoosiers and earn a 74-67 victory that gave Iowa its fourth Big Ten tournament title.

“We talked with our team that focus and faith were going to help us get through this game,’’ Bluder said. “And, that’s exactly what we have. We have faith in each other. We have faith in our teammates. We have faith in our system and what we try to do.’’

Keeping that faith proved to be a challenge for a team that will take a 23-7 record into the NCAA tournament when brackets for an expanded 68-team women’s tourney field are unveiled Sunday night.

Iowa dealt with obstacles, plenty of obstacles, on the way to the top of the ladder in Indianapolis.

Bluder said everyone in the program was frustrated at times during the season.

She rattled off a list of things the Hawkeyes had overcome.

There were injuries that sidelined two starters and left Iowa with as few as seven players in February.

There were COVID pauses, one because of issues within the Hawkeye team that cost the team three games including a pair in Cancun and two more because of coronavirus problems within scheduled opponents.

Games were moved. Make-up games were scheduled and rescheduled. Iowa played four games in eight days at one point.

“A lesser team could have just said, ‘Just not our year, we’ve got next year, we’ve got everybody coming back,’ but this group never did that,’’ Bluder said.

“They always believed. Even when we lost to Maryland at home, and Maryland played great that game, we looked at it and said, ‘We’ve got four games in eight days, think what we can do.’ They bought in and were completely focused.’’

There were times when that was in doubt.

A team that began the season ranked ninth in the nation following a run to the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA tourney found itself at 7-4 when it lost at home to Northwestern on Jan. 6.

The Hawkeyes fell out of the Associated Press poll the following week, only to return as Iowa put together a seven-game win streak.

After winning three games against top-10 opponents in the final four games of the regular season the Hawkeyes were ranked 12th by the Associated Press when they took the court last week in Indianapolis.

Monday with another trophy in hand, Iowa rose four spots to eighth.

Big Ten player of the year Caitlin Clark said that January loss to Northwestern proved to be a turning point.

“I think we went on the road to Nebraska right after that and our season could have gone two ways. Could have went in there and hung our heads, but the biggest thing was we continued to battle no matter what,’’ Clark said. “We got a huge road win there. In the Big Ten, you’ve got to go 1-0 every night because it’s so tough.’’

Center Monika Czinano said the Hawkeyes have rediscovered the consistency Iowa played with a year ago when it made that Sweet 16 run.

“This whole team is fully bought in," Czinano said. "This is when all teams in the whole country want to be hitting their peak and we’re doing that, finding our roles. I think we’re just getting started.’’

The Hawkeyes will have time to catch their breath before that, having a week before the NCAA field is announced and at least five more days after that before playing again.

“Two weeks off is a long time," Bluder said, "but right now it feels like we need it."

