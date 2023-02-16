IOWA CITY — Ohio State couldn’t handle what Connor McCaffery and the Iowa basketball team were dishing out Thursday night.

Avenging an earlier 16-point loss to the Buckeyes, the Hawkeyes blistered the nets at a 56.9% clip, turned 14 Ohio State turnovers into 16 points and rolled to a 92-75 Big Ten basketball victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Moving three games over .500 in Big Ten play for the first time this season, Iowa’s effort was personal.

“They put 93 up on us at their place. We came out connected on defense, all five players locked in and determined," Iowa guard Tony Perkins said. “We wanted to hold them down."

That started with a team game and McCaffery was seemingly orchestrating it all.

The sixth-year senior dished out 13 assists and did not turn the ball over once, led Iowa with six rebounds and two steals and chipped in seven points as well.

McCaffery’s 13 assists matched the most ever by a Fran McCaffery-coached Iowa player, equaling the 13 that Jordan Bohannon recorded in a 2017 game against TCU.

“That was something," Perkins said. “He was finding people all night."

McCaffery made the right passes at the right time to help Iowa grow a lead it wrestled away from Ohio State in the final minutes of the opening half.

The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes exchanged leads 11 times before Connor McCaffery opened Iowa’s game-turning barrage of 3-point baskets.

He connected with 2:16 remaining in the half to push the Hawkeyes in front 38-36.

By the time Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann could call a timeout, Payton Sandfort and Kris Murray knocked down shots from behind the arc and Iowa had taken a 44-36 lead with 1:06 remaining in the half.

Perkins, who led Iowa with 24 points, added the exclamation point to the 12-0 run, hitting from 3-point range 8 seconds before the break to extend the Hawkeye advantage to 47-36 lead at halftime.

Iowa had hit just three of its first 13 attempts from behind the arc before warming in the final minutes of a first half filled with offense.

The Hawkeyes hit nine of their first 12 shots from the field while the Buckeyes countered with a 7-of-9 beginning that included three of the four 3-point baskets hit by senior Sean McNeil in as many attempts.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by McNeil followed by a Justice Sueing basket erased an early 19-12 Iowa lead with 12-and-a-half minutes remaining in the opening half.

The teams traded leads on their next four trips down the floor before a 3-pointer by Sandfort gave the Hawkeyes a 26-22 lead that proved short-lived before Iowa made its run late in the half.

“We wanted to keep up the pace, keep pushing there at the end of the half," Perkins said. “We talked in the huddle, just keep attacking, keep hitting shots."

The Hawkeyes’ 11-point halftime advantage grew to 72-49 when Patrick McCaffery buried the ninth of Iowa’s 10 3-point baskets in the game with 11:48 remaining.

The last 3-pointer hit by the Hawkeyes, finishing off a 20-point game for Murray, provided Iowa with its largest lead at 88-60 with 5:24 remaining.

“We were ready for this," said Perkins, who hit 11-of-16 shots. “The scout team in practice turned up the intensity and got us ready for this. That was the same Ohio State team. We just came out better, ready to play our game."

In addition to Perkins and Murray, the Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) had three other players finish in double figures in a game when it had 23 assists on 37 baskets.

Ahron Ulis scored 12 points and Filip Rebraca and Sandfort each contributed 10.

The loss was Ohio State’s seventh straight. McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-15, 3-12) with a 20-point effort. Brice Sensabaugh added 16.