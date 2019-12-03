Hawkeyes salute Davis, Stewart before ACC test

There is some business to take care of before the Iowa women’s basketball team tips off its game against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night.

Tania Davis and Hannah Stewart, players who joined Megan Gustafson as senior starters on the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten tournament championship team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight last season, will be presented their Big Ten Championship rings prior to the 8 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Davis is currently a graduate assistant for the Clemson team that brings a 3-5 record into the game, while Stewart returns from playing professional basketball in Australia.

Returning Hawkeyes were presented their rings during a surprise ceremony during an Iowa football game this fall and Gustafson is expected to receive hers at a game later this season.

Coach Lisa Bluder welcomes the chance to honor Davis and Stewart, who helped Iowa to a 29-7 record last season, earning its first Big Ten tourney title since 2001 and making its deepest run in NCAA play since reaching the Final Four in 1993.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

She just wants to make certain that Davis enjoys the ceremony and not the outcome of the game as the Hawkeyes attempt to build on a 5-2 start.