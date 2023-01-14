Hawkeyes' Sandfort finds his 'slump buster'

IOWA CITY — After his most recent performances, the only thing Payton Sandfort is thinking about burning is the nets.

That wasn't the case a couple weeks ago.

The sharp-shooting sophomore found himself stuck in a slump.

He seemingly went 0-for-forever, struggling in practice, struggling in games.

In the Iowa basketball team’s 0-3 start to the Big Ten season, Sandfort was 0-for-19 from the field and contributed a total of two points.

In the three-game conference win streak since, Sandfort has averaged 19 points while knocking down 19-of-34 shots, including nine of the 18 he has taken from 3-point range.

As Iowa prepares for Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. home game against Maryland, Sandfort looks to build on a feel-good 26-point performance in the Hawkeyes’ overtime victory over Michigan on Thursday.

Sandfort scored 24 of his career-high point total after halftime, including the final seven points Iowa scored in regulation to force the overtime.

The situation is far different from the one Sandfort found himself in earlier this month.

It got to the point where he reached out to Iowa women’s basketball player Gabbie Marshall, who was mired in the same type of shooting funk.

“I was watching one of their games and I was like, 'Dang, every time she misses, I was like, yeah, I feel your pain,'" Sandfort said. “I reached out to her and we talked about it and were going to come together and burn something, find something that works, a slump buster."

Their initial thought was to burn something safely inside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but Sandfort said they were talked out of it.

“They said there was some sort of fire safety problem, which does make some sense," Sandfort said.

Instead, Sandfort chose a different road to recovery.

He talked to a lot of people, his parents, his grandfather and his younger brother, future Hawkeye Pryce Sandfort.

He talked to teammates, coaches and sports psychologists at Iowa.

They all encouraged the same thing. They told him to keep on shooting.

“I was talking to them all on the phone like every night, talked to my parents and brother and stuff like that," Sandfort said. “They all told me they still loved me, which was nice to hear."

During an off day, Sandfort returned to his parent’s home in Waukee, Iowa.

He went to a gym where he spent a lot of time shooting while growing up with his parents, who both played small-college basketball, and his grandfather, longtime prep coach “Bo’’ Larson, just to clear his mind a bit.

The times were tough. The hours seemed like days, the days like weeks.

“I was pressing pretty bad, feeling like every shot had to go in and the weight of the world was on my shoulders," Sandfort said. "It turned into more of a mental battle than anything mechanical."

With the support of others, including a coach in Fran McCaffery who encouraged Sandfort to continue to put up shots, slowly but surely things began to change.

“It came down to me connecting with who I am, connecting with God and connecting with what makes me who I am and getting back to that. That was what opened up the basketball side of it," Sandfort said.

Following Thursday’s win — a game where McCaffery said Sandfort “did everything right" — the Iowa coach recalled the first time he saw Sandfort compete.

It was at a four-state talent showcase in Kansas City and McCaffery remembers settling into his seat and watching Sandfort bury six straight 3-point baskets.

He offered him a scholarship that night and hasn’t wavered in his support since.

As Sandfort struggled, McCaffery continued to play him and encourage him to take shots.

“He’s not going to trust himself if the coach doesn’t trust him. I say it all the time. Trust your talent," McCaffery said. “I trust you. I’m going to keep running stuff for you and keep going with you. I’m going to keep putting you in and keep calling your number. Just keep firing."

McCaffery believes Sandfort’s determination has made the ultimate difference, seeing things change in practice and then in games.

“I know he was down, but he never stopped fighting," McCaffery said. “I’m really proud of him for that. It’s great as a coach to see a guy succeed through that period of time."

Sandfort said the slump, something he said he had never really experienced previously to that degree, has taught him a lot about himself and his sport.

“I think everybody around me knew it was going to click at some point, so I’m just really proud of myself for sticking with it," Sandfort said. “I’m glad we got here."