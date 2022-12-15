Hawkeyes seek consistency, improved health

IOWA CITY — A break in the schedule to accommodate final exams couldn’t have come at a better time for the Iowa basketball team.

With starters Kris Murray and Ahron Ulis missing the Hawkeyes’ most recent game because of injuries, coach Fran McCaffery said taking care of academic business in the classroom and healing have been among priorities this week.

“Obviously we’re a little banged up, so the time off helps in that regard," McCaffery said Thursday at his weekly news conference. “I want the guys focusing on finals and when we do practice we want to make sure everybody is here and we have a regular practice, not just come and try to get some shots up."

Iowa took Monday and Wednesday off, practicing Tuesday before returning to the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and a more regular routine on Thursday afternoon.

Murray, the Hawkeyes’ scoring and rebounding leader, will miss Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Southeast Missouri State.

Still sidelined by the lower leg injury that has kept him out of Iowa’s last two games, McCaffery said time is the only thing that will lead to Murray’s return to action.

“He just needs to be off it for a while, and then heal up and then he’ll come back," McCaffery said.

Ulis, who missed Sunday’s overtime loss to Wisconsin with a hip injury, seems to be inching closer to a return.

“He’s making progress. We’ll see what he can do," McCaffery said, indicating that practice performance on Thursday and Friday will likely determine if Ulis will play Saturday against the Ohio Valley Conference team with a 5-6 record.

McCaffery likes the mindset he sees from his team, which sits at 7-3 following a string of six straight games against opponents from power-five conferences.

He believes victories over Clemson, Georgia Tech and Iowa State and losses to TCU, Duke and Wisconsin have provided the Hawkeyes with welcomed challenges.

“I think the stretch was what we all expected it to be. It wasn’t easy. We did some really good things and we did some things we need to work on," McCaffery said. “That’s what the early part of the season is. You want to learn and get better."

The Hawkeyes’ early-season injuries have facilitated that process.

“We’ve have some guys stepping up and some guys who have had an opportunity because of injury," McCaffery said. “You don’t want guys to be hurt, but it is an opportunity for others to grow. We’re going to need everybody as we grow through the rest of the season."

Junior forward Patrick McCaffery said the Hawkeyes’ last two games — a 19-point win over Iowa State and a three-point overtime loss to Wisconsin — provide a crystal clear example of what Iowa needs to work on offensively as it pushes toward a return to Big Ten play on Dec. 29 at Nebraska.

“Our flow was really good against Iowa State, everybody was playing really well. It was one of those games where things kind of felt easy and then against Wisconsin I think we got a little jump-shot happy," Patrick McCaffery said.

He said Iowa needs to work to improve its motion and its spacing to help the Hawkeyes return to a more consistent flow in their normal motion offense.

“Traditionally, we’ve been hard to guard but I don’t think we’ve been as hard to guard as we could be," said McCaffery, currently averaging 13.9 points per game.

He seems room for the Hawkeyes to improve collectively on defense as well.

“Really, locking into personnel on who does what on the other team and then guarding accordingly," McCaffery said. “We’ve got to get better at helping guys who guard the guys who are the top of the scouting report."

Coach McCaffery likes a lot of what Iowa has done so far this season, but seeks greater consistency as the Hawkeyes prepare for Southeast Missouri State and the final non-conference game of the season next Wednesday against Eastern Illinois.

“We want to push the ball, make good decisions, defensively be connected and compete, compete on the glass, move and share the ball," McCaffery said. “Those are things that every coach says but that’s going to be critical moving forward to do that."