Hawkeyes send seniors off in style

IOWA CITY – Hollywood couldn’t have scripted a better home finale than the one the seniors on the University of Iowa basketball program enjoyed Monday night.

The Hawkeyes shared smiles, tears and even a couple of moments of a lifetime as Iowa capped its home schedule with an 82-61 victory over Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Incredible,’’ guard Jordan Bohannon said, searching for words that described both the scene and Iowa’s performance as it earned its seventh victory in eight games.

The Hawkeyes had plenty of time to enjoy, opening a 20-point lead in the first half of a game that started after the team’s three seniors, Austin Ash, Connor McCaffery and Bohannon, were honored before the game.

By the time it ended, each managed to knock down a 3-point basket for their final field goal at home and even senior manager Jack Devlin got into the act. As part of a promotion during the final media timeout, Devlin hit a half-court shot that brought down the house and ended any chance of whatever coach Fran McCaffery hoped to say during the break from being received by players who rushed to mob him at midcourt.

The Iowa coach replaced Bohannon and Connor McCaffery, tears flowing as Bohannon tapped his heart, waved to the crowd giving him an ovation and then knelt, kissing the tiger hawk logo in the middle of the floor.

“The emotions, they all hit at once,’’ Bohannon said.

Both players were met with tear-filled hugs from their coach as they headed to the bench one final time.

“My dad never cries, but there were tears, lots of them,’’ Connor McCaffery said.

Fran McCaffery said there were plenty of memories, too, thinking back to when Connor McCaffery went on his first road trip with his father’s team and when he was a ball boy at Siena where Fran was coaching at the time.

“The way everything played out, we couldn’t have drawn it up any better,’’ McCaffery said.

That included on the court, where Iowa shot just 39.1% for the game but forced Northwestern into early turnovers and 22.2% first-half shooting in addition to out-rebounding the Wildcats 50-35.

“Iowa is not a team many people want to play right now,’’ Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “They’re playing great basketball, really clicking at the right time.’’

The Wildcats had their own issues beyond the Hawkeyes, dealing with some flu that limited starters Boo Buie, Julian Roper and Robbie Beran to fewer than 10 minutes of playing time.

“We weren’t ourselves, but I’m not sure it would have made a difference,’’ Collins said.

Keegan Murray, a potential NBA draft lottery pick who hasn’t hinted if this was his Carver-Hawkeye Arena finale, led Iowa with 26 points and 18 rebounds in 31 minutes of action.

Bohannon and Connor McCaffery contributed 18 and 17 points, respectively, and combined to hit nine of the 13 3-point baskets drilled by Iowa.

Ash hit the last, with 4 minutes, 51 seconds remaining, from just inside the half-court stripe.

“This game, it was a lot of fun, the way a senior night is supposed to be,’’ Ash said.

Keegan Murray had a double-double and Iowa had led by as many as 20 points effort by halftime.

Neither team shot particularly well, but the Hawkeyes (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten) built a 36-17 lead at the break despite hitting just 13-of-37 first-half shots.

That 35-percent touch was markedly better than the struggles the Wildcats endured from the field, needing to hit a pair of baskets in the final two minutes of the half to warm up to 22 percent from the field.

Northwestern connected on just 6-of-27 first half shot and hit just one during a 10-minute stretch as Iowa took control of the game midway through the opening half.

Led by 19 points from Ty Berry, the Wildcats (13-15, 6-13) trailed 9-4 before Connor McCaffery hit the first of his 3-point baskets to send Iowa on its way.

The Hawkeyes opened a lead which reached 24-8 on a Tony Perkins lay-in before Berry hit from 3-point range with 5:03 to go in the half.

Iowa’s lead reached 31-11 a little over a minute later when Keegan Murray matched Northwestern’s offensive output and followed that by grabbing his 11th rebound of the game on the ensuing possession.

Keegan Murray finished the half with 13 points and 12 boards, his eighth double-double of the season secured.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.