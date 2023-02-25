IOWA CITY – Before honoring two seniors whose trademark has been the consistency they have brought the Iowa women’s basketball program, the Hawkeyes have some business to attend to Sunday.

A loss at Maryland on Tuesday took away any chance sixth-ranked Iowa had of playing for a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship in Sunday’s 1 p.m. game against second-ranked Indiana but there is still plenty at stake.

“You could suggest Indiana has nothing to play for, but they are playing for a number one seed in the NCAA tourney and we’re playing for a number two seed,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “And, if you can’t be the Big Ten regular-season champion, why not beat the Big Ten champion? There’s plenty to play for.”

The Hawkeyes dropped an 87-78 game at Indiana on Feb. 9 and Bluder said reducing turnovers and fouls top Iowa’s list of priorities in the rematch against a Hoosiers team that is 26-1, including its 16-1 Big Ten record.

A season-high 24 fouls and 18 turnovers – two shy of a season high – proved problematic in the first meeting.

“There were 44 fouls total in that game and it just lacked any sort of flow,’’ Bluder said.

She’s hoping for a difference in a sold-out home finale that should be celebratory in nature from start to finish.

ESPN’s hour-long College GameDay will air from Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 10 a.m. – a first for a Big Ten women’s basketball game – and the Hawkeyes will honor the careers of seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock following the game.

“It does go by fast,’’ said Warnock, who decided “a couple weeks ago’’ to not use the additional year of eligibility she had available to pursue her dental school plans.

“I still have six years of school in front of me so that’s part of it. I’ve had a great four years here, better than I could have ever envisioned.’’

Czinano, who is currently using her fifth year of competition this season, said from the reconstruction of her shot by associate head coach Jan Jensen to the successful teams she has been a part of her career has been everything she hoped for and more.

“I’ve been so fortunate to have been a part of it all,’’ Czinano said. “The experience here has been unbelievable, thinking back to where I was when I got here to where I’m at now.’’

The growth and the consistent contributions provided by both Warnock and Czinano is what impresses Bluder the most about two players who have helped the Hawkeyes build a 22-6 record this season, including a 14-3 Big Ten record.

“To me, the consistency that both McKenna and Monika have had throughout their careers is amazing,’’ Bluder said. “They’ve been consistent on the court, consistent in the classroom and both were key contributors to a historic season a year ago when we won two Big Ten championships.’’

Beyond their work on an Iowa team which swept the conference regular season and tournament titles last season, their consistency stretches throughout the careers of two players who have earned all-Big honors both on the court and in the classroom.

Bluder describes Warnock as “a picture of consistency,’’ pointing to how she has shot better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line throughout her career in addition to averaging in double figures in each of the past three seasons.

A three-time all-Big Ten selection, Czinano is third on Iowa’s career scoring list with 2,248 points. She led the nation in field goal percentage the past two years after ranking second in the country in her first year as starter. She currently ranks fourth with a 66.9-percent touch.

“The consistency they have had is amazing to me,’’ Bluder said. “They’ve both been so solid.’’

Warnock appreciates the chance to have been part of it all.

"I've been able to be a part of some amazing teams and have great teammates while I've been here and just to watch this program grow at a time when women's basketball has been growing is something I'll always appreciate,'' Warnock said. "To play in front the crowds that we've had at Carver, it's been an incredible experience.''

Czinano shares that belief.

"I'll always appreciate the confidence the coaches had in me going back to when I was recruited,'' Czinano said. "They saw something in me that I didn't see in myself and to be able to come here and learn from the coaches and from Megan (Gustafson), is has been something I'll always be thankful for. I've been fortunate.''