Hawkeyes set nonconference schedule

A nonconference schedule that includes opponents from the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big East, Big 12 and possibly the Pac-12 awaits the Iowa basketball team.

The Hawkeyes’ 11-game nonconference schedule for the upcoming season has been completed and includes seven games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena highlighted by a game against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and an in-state contest with Iowa State.

Returning five of its top seven scorers from a 26-10 team a year ago, Iowa will open its regular season on Nov. 7.

The Hawkeyes will host Bethune Cookman, which finished 9-21 last season, in its opener and then host North Carolina A&T, a 12-20 team a year ago, on Nov. 11.

The first road game of the 2022-23 season will be played on Nov. 16 when Iowa visits Seton Hall in a Gavitt Games match-up that is part of a series between Big Ten and Big East programs. The Pirates finished 21-11 last season.

A Nov. 21 game against Omaha, 5-25 last season, is an opening-round game in the Emerald Coast Classic, which continues with two of the three neutral-site games in Niceville, Fla., on Nov. 25-26.

There, the Hawkeyes will face Clemson in a semifinal on Nov. 25 in the semifinals before facing either a potential top-25 team in TCU or California the following day.

The home game with Georgia Tech follows on Nov. 29 and two days before hosting Iowa State on Dec. 8, Iowa will take the court at Madison Square Garden where it will play Duke as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

The game between the Hawkeyes and Blue Devils is the first between the teams since a 2001 game held at the United Center in Chicago. Illinois and Texas meet in the other game that is part of the Dec. 6 doubleheader in New York City.

A finals week break in the schedule follows the Cy-Hawk Series game and precedes two final nonconference games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, both scheduled prior to the Christmas holiday.

Iowa will host Southeast Missouri State, the fourth-place finisher in the Ohio Valley Conference and 14-18 overall last season, on Dec. 17.

The Hawkeyes’ final nonconference home game is set for Dec. 21, when Iowa meets an Eastern Illinois team looking to improve on a 5-26 record from last season.

Iowa’s 20-game Big Ten schedule, which will begin in December and lead up to a conference tourney scheduled for March 8-12 in Chicago, will be announced later this summer.