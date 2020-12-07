Hawkeyes set to begin the real season Tuesday

Actually, North Carolina has six players on the roster who are 6-10 or taller. Two of them — senior Garrison Brooks and sophomore Armando Bacot — start and 6-11 freshman Day’Ron Sharpe is the top sub with 7-1 freshman Walker Kessler also playing quite a bit.

It’s going to present a whole new set of challenges for the 6-11 Garza and his teammates.

“They know who North Carolina is. They know the difference,’’ McCaffery said Monday. “The challenge is typically to get our guys to know and understand how to compete the same way every game and not to say ‘OK, we have Western Illinois today but we're really looking forward to the Carolina game.’ No, you want to play Western Illinois, you want to play Carolina, you want to play Iowa State the same way.''

McCaffery has been satisfied but not ecstatic with the way the Hawkeyes have performed in dispatching those first three opponents.

There have been occasional defensive lapses. North Carolina Central outrebounded them. The perimeter shooting has been inconsistent.

All of that needs to change if the Hawkeyes are going to hold onto that No. 3 national ranking.