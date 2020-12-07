Hawkeyes set to begin the real season Tuesday

Fran McCaffery and his players rejected the notion that Iowa’s basketball season actually begins Tuesday.
But really, it sort of does.
The Hawkeyes have played three games already but realistically they never were in any danger of losing any of them. They scored 97 or more points in each game. The closest margin of victory was 27 points.
Luka Garza has looked like Gulliver stomping all over Lilliputians while scoring 102 points in the three games, 82 of those in the first half alone.
But on Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 16 North Carolina in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge in the first game in which there will be even the slightest hint of doubt about the outcome.
Garza spewed the standard line Monday about the Hawkeyes treating every game the same, but he admitted in his next breath that this one is a bit bigger than facing North Carolina Central, Southern University and Western Illinois.
“We’re really pumped up,’’ he said. “We know this is an opportunity for us to show some people what we’re about. I think it goes both ways. I think they’re looking at it that way as well.’’
McCaffery noted after his team moved to 3-0 with a thrashing of WIU last week that North Carolina has four players who are 6-foot-11 and that none of the first three opponents had even one player that tall.
Actually, North Carolina has six players on the roster who are 6-10 or taller. Two of them — senior Garrison Brooks and sophomore Armando Bacot — start and 6-11 freshman Day’Ron Sharpe is the top sub with 7-1 freshman Walker Kessler also playing quite a bit.
It’s going to present a whole new set of challenges for the 6-11 Garza and his teammates.
“They know who North Carolina is. They know the difference,’’ McCaffery said Monday. “The challenge is typically to get our guys to know and understand how to compete the same way every game and not to say ‘OK, we have Western Illinois today but we're really looking forward to the Carolina game.’ No, you want to play Western Illinois, you want to play Carolina, you want to play Iowa State the same way.''
McCaffery has been satisfied but not ecstatic with the way the Hawkeyes have performed in dispatching those first three opponents.
There have been occasional defensive lapses. North Carolina Central outrebounded them. The perimeter shooting has been inconsistent.
All of that needs to change if the Hawkeyes are going to hold onto that No. 3 national ranking.
“North Carolina might be the best offensive rebounding team in the country,’’ Garza said. “They have a collection of bigs that are great at getting to the glass and getting second-chance opportunities for their team. That’s why for us that’s a big focus. We know if we win the war on the boards, we’re going to win the game. It’s something we need to focus on.’’
He said transition defense probably is of equal importance.
Perhaps the biggest thing that needs to happen, however, is that the Hawkeyes need the players around Garza to step out of his shadow.
In the first three games, the Hawkeyes were content to just hammer the ball inside to the big guy and the opposition was helpless to stop him even though they knew what was coming.
Against Western Illinois, Garza attempted 21 shots while the other four starters combined to take 14.
Jordan Bohannon, the most prolific 3-point shooter in Iowa history, is averaging 3.7 points per game.
Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp, and CJ Fredrick others will need to hit some shots in this game.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can make a play,’’ Fredrick said. “I think we’re going to be just fine. We’re going to play our game. We’re going to take open shots when they’re there. We’re going to make plays when we have to.’’
Reserve forward Jack, Nunge, who had 18 points in his season debut against WIU, will be important, too, as a 6-11 player who can play alongside Garza.
“I think it's an important game for Jack because they're going to have two 6-10, 6-11 guys on the floor most of the time,’’ McCaffery said.
Fredrick said he’s just excited to finally get a real test and finally get the real season rolling.
“These big-time games early on really help you to see where you’re at,’’ he said. “We have a great opportunity (Tuesday) night to really show what we can do and I think we’re all really excited for the opportunity.’’
Still No. 3: Iowa remained in the No. 3 slot when the new Associated Press poll was released Monday.
The prevailing thought was that the Hawkeyes would move up to No. 2, passing the loser of Saturday’s scheduled game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Bohannon said last week that he firmly believes the Hawkeyes are the best team in the country.
“I still think we’re No. 1 and I think we will be pretty soon here in the next couple of weeks,’’ Bohannon said. “But at the same time it’s important to keep that mindset of one game at a time. I think it’s cool that we’re ranked this high and I think it’s a testament to the work we’ve put in these last couple of years.’’
He boldly predicted that once they get the No. 1 spot, they won’t let it loose.
“I think we’ll go 1-0 35 times,’’ Bohannon said. “That’s the goal.’’
Old friends: There aren’t many connections between players on the Iowa and North Carolina rosters but there is at least one.
Iowa sophomore Joe Toussaint and North Carolina freshman RJ Davis have been friendly adversaries in New York City’s Catholic League for several years and will undoubtedly be matched against one another frequently on Tuesday.
“It’s kind of like a supportive brother relationship we have,’’ Davis said. “Obviously, when we get on the court, it’s all about competition. We haven’t discussed anything about the game or anything. I think we’re both just focused on each other’s teams and coming out with the win.’’
Garza makes history: We continue to research this but we can safely say no Iowa player ever has scored 30 or more points in the first half in consecutive games, as Garza did against Southern and WIU.
So far, we can only find one other instance of a Hawkeye scoring 30 points before halftime. Jarrod Uthoff did it against Iowa State in 2015.
Even John Johnson didn’t do it in the two highest scoring games in Iowa history. Johnson had 27 points in the second half when he netted a school-record 49 points against Northwestern in 1970. When he scored 46 against Milwaukee in 1968, he had 28 in the first half.
POWs: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the Big Ten’s player of the week after averaging 20 points and 5.7 rebounds in three games last week. Michigan 7-footer Hunter Dickinson was the freshman of the week.
