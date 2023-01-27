Hawkeyes set to move past Buckeye upset

In the midst of a crowded Big Ten race, celebrations don’t last long for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

Monday’s 83-72 win at second-ranked Ohio State was merely a memory for the Hawkeyes by the time they returned to the practice court for the first time since beating the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

“You can’t think too much about what has happened. It’s on to the next one. That’s what it is in the Big Ten," Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall said. “You’ve got to move on and get ready for the next competition. There isn’t time to get too high or too low. It’s just get ready for the next opponent."

For the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes, that opponent is Nebraska in a noon game on Saturday that will be nationally televised by FOX.

The Cornhuskers arrive at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 12-8 record and no shortage of experience against top-20 opponents.

Iowa will be the ninth game Nebraska has played this season against an opponent ranked in the top 20 of the Associated Press poll at game time.

The Cornhuskers are 2-6 in those games although consistency has been an issue during a 4-5 start in Big Ten play.

Nebraska has split games with 11th-ranked Maryland, including a 90-67 win on the road.

The Cornhuskers also lost a 57-45 game to a Rutgers team that has won just two Big Ten games days before handing Penn State a 29-point loss similar in many ways to the Hawkeyes handled the Nittany Lions.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder sees one barometer as she watches tape of Nebraska.

“When they make threes, they’re winning," Bluder said. “Our 3-point defense is going to really important in this game. Their (power forward and post player) can shoot it from 3 and whenever you have a center capable of hitting from there, it can be tricky."

Marshall has been Iowa’s primary defender on the perimeter in recent games, limiting Penn State scoring leader Makenna Marissa to 2-of-13 shooting and Ohio State’s top scorer, Taylor Mikesell, to a 5-of-16 game from the field.

“It’s a mindset," Marshall said. “It’s important to not let good scorers have big games. I face-guarded (Mikesell) the whole game and didn’t make things easy."

Nothing came easily for Iowa on its recent two-game road trip, an overtime win at Michigan State and the victory at Ohio State which saw the Buckeyes trim a double-digit deficit to two points at the end of the third quarter.

Bluder doesn’t mind that.

“I feel like anytime you do something hard it makes you better," Bluder said. “Our Michigan State game was hard. Ohio State was hard. It was hard to score in the third quarter and we played the whole game without McKenna (Warnock). Those things, that makes us a better team."

The availability of Warnock, who missed the game against the Buckeyes with a rib injury, remains “day to day" according to Bluder.

“It’s just something that needs to heal," she said. “When she’s healed, she’ll be ready to go again."

And as her teammates deal with whatever adversity comes their way, the Hawkeyes expect to be ready as well.

“We didn’t score for like seven minutes in the third quarter (at Ohio State) and we still found a way to get out of the quarter up by two," Iowa guard Kate Martin said. "So, we learned that even when we’re not shooting it well, we can find ways to win."