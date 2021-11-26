Hawkeyes shake off sloppy first half

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team has come to expect what it got out of Keegan Murray in the first half Friday night.
The sophomore forward scored 20 or more points before halftime for the fourth time in six games, but this time he didn’t get much help.
He got more than enough in the second half, though.
The Hawkeyes, led by Patrick McCaffery, finally got rolling offensively in the second half to overcome their sloppiest half of the season and romp to their sixth straight blowout victory, cruising to an 85-51 win over Portland State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It was a competitive contest until a McCaffery-led 17-2 second-half run turned the game into the rout that everyone expected.
"We’ve got a lot of guys who can do different things with the ball," said McCaffery, who scored all 14 of his points after halftime. "We’ve been saying that all through the off-season. … We needed Keegan in the first half but we didn’t need him as much in the second half because we had other guys doing things."
McCaffery, who has been sidelined by a lower-leg injury lately, said he just felt "a little rusty" in the first half.
"I haven’t played the past two games obviously and I practiced a little bit the past two days but (head coach Fran McCaffery) really didn’t want me to do too much," he said.
Keegan Murray, who leads the country in scoring with an average of 25.7 points per game, played all 20 minutes of the first half, made 9 of 13 shots from the field and scored 21 of his game-high 23 points before halftime.
However, his teammates combined to make just 3 of 21 shots and the Hawkeyes also mixed in nine turnovers.
As a result, they only led Portland State 31-20 despite the fact that the Vikings shot even more poorly and turned the ball over 16 times.
Twin brother Kris Murray, who added 13 points, said Portland State played a "junk" defense that was unlike anything the Hawkeyes had seen.
"We just needed to settle down …," he said. "That was a little unlike us in the first half so we just needed to come out and be who we are in the second half. I thought we did that pretty well. The defensive intensity was there the whole game."
Fran McCaffery said the turnovers and some questionable shot selection contributed to his team’s lowest halftime point total of the season.
"I thought in the second half our ball movement and our shot selection was just infinitely better," he said.
Portland State (2-3) still was within 11 points at 42-31 when the Hawkeyes took off on their game-clinching spree.
Joe Toussaint began a 7-0 run with a drive to the hoop and Patrick McCaffery dropped in a short jumper and then converted a 3-point play. After the Vikings scored, the Hawkeyes reeled off 10 more points in a row, with Patrick’s older brother, Connor, handing out three assists in that stretch to make it 59-33.
Portland State end up shooting 30.8% from the field for the game to go with 23 turnovers.
Marlon Ruffin, who scored their last 13 points of the first half, finished with 18. Power forward James Jean-Marie, who had a double-double in every previous game this season, grabbed 15 rebounds (11 at the offensive end), but did not score until six minutes remained in the game.
Keegan Murray did not play in the final 13 minutes and scored just two of the Hawkeyes’ 54 second-half points to finish with 23 points and nine rebounds.
"I think it’s important that I didn’t go back to him," Fran McCaffery said. "Once we got the big lead I didn’t want to go back to him and get him tired … We want him to be ready to go Monday."
Monday brings the start of a higher level of competition for the Hawkeyes, who lead the country in scoring and have defeated six lower-level Division I team by 17 or more points.
They visit Virginia at 6 p.m. Monday in the first game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and will face No. 3-ranked Purdue, No. 14 Illinois and Iowa State in the ensuing 10 days. Three of those four games are on the road.
McCaffery said he has tried to use different combinations and put some relatively untested players in different situations to prepare them.
"We’ve got a lot of guys in new roles," he said. "I wanted to give them an opportunity to grow, to develop confidence, to be able to play through their mistakes so every possession doesn’t have incredible things riding on it."
His players said they feel ready.
"We’re excited for it," Kris Murray said. "We want a challenge and these first six games have been preparing us for that so we’re excited to go to Virginia and go to Purdue next week and face some new challenges."