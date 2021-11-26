Hawkeyes shake off sloppy first half

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team has come to expect what it got out of Keegan Murray in the first half Friday night.

The sophomore forward scored 20 or more points before halftime for the fourth time in six games, but this time he didn’t get much help.

He got more than enough in the second half, though.

The Hawkeyes, led by Patrick McCaffery, finally got rolling offensively in the second half to overcome their sloppiest half of the season and romp to their sixth straight blowout victory, cruising to an 85-51 win over Portland State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It was a competitive contest until a McCaffery-led 17-2 second-half run turned the game into the rout that everyone expected.

"We’ve got a lot of guys who can do different things with the ball," said McCaffery, who scored all 14 of his points after halftime. "We’ve been saying that all through the off-season. … We needed Keegan in the first half but we didn’t need him as much in the second half because we had other guys doing things."

McCaffery, who has been sidelined by a lower-leg injury lately, said he just felt "a little rusty" in the first half.