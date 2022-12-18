Hawkeyes sink free throws, Panthers

IOWA CITY – When the shots weren’t falling Sunday, the 12th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team followed a different path to victory.

The Hawkeyes knocked down 28-of-31 free throws -- including 23 of the 25 that came off the hands of Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano – to get past Northern Iowa 88-74 in front of a crowd of 13,304 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Not the best shooting night, but there are other ways to score and I felt like we did a good job getting ourselves to the line,’’ Czinano said.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said that proved to be critical in a rough-around-the-edges outing against the upset-minded Panthers.

“We found a way to get the job done,’’ Bluder said after her team completed its second sweep of its three instate rivals in three seasons.

“It feels good to be state champs when you consider the quality of competition within the state, Iowa State, Drake, UNI, this isn’t easy to do.’’

Northern Iowa made certain Iowa earned Sunday’s win.

The Panthers were within a 71-66 score with six minutes remaining before the Hawkeyes found Czinano for a basket and Kate Martin drained a 3-point shot to leave Iowa in front 76-66 with 5 minutes, 21 seconds remaining.

Cynthia Wolf answered with a basket from behind the arc for UNI, but Iowa worked the ball down low the rest of the way and came away with either lay-ups or free throws to secure the win.

UNI coach Tanya Warren liked the defensive mindset her team brought to the court, but felt a string of empty possessions that let Iowa open a 69-56 lead after three quarters and live-ball turnovers allowed Iowa to separate itself from the Panthers.

“You have to give Iowa a lot of credit. Anytime you can score 26 points off of (20) turnovers, you’re going to win a lot of basketball games,’’ Warren said. “I thought our offense was good, I like how we defended, but we’ve got to eliminate some turnovers.’’

While Clark finished with 26 points – leaving her seven points shy of 2,000 for her career – and Czinano totaled 22 the Panthers did challenge both defensively.

Clark hit 6-of-17 shots and Czinano connected on just 6-of-14 attempts.

“I felt prepared. I felt ready. I just couldn’t get into the flow offensively,’’ Clark said. “We didn’t play our best basketball, but we found a way and sometimes, that’s okay.’’

Warren said the Panthers’ defensive objective was to make Clark take tough shots and make her defend on the opposite end of the court, hoping Clark would foul.

“I thought we defended her for the most part,’’ Warren said. “… With Clark and Czinano, I’m not sure I’ve seen two players have the chemistry that those two have. You really have to pick your poison.’’

Grace Boffeli, a sophomore from North Scott, led Northern Iowa with 16 points, shared the task of trying to defend Czinano.

“We tried to be physical with her, not let her get comfortable,’’ Boffeli said. “… We didn’t back down. Iowa’s a really good team and our mentality was really good. We worked hard, played hard and didn’t care where they were ranked in the country.’’

That was apparent from the start.

Iowa and Northern Iowa exchanged leads six times in the first half before a flurry of 3-point baskets pushed the Hawkeyes in front midway through the second quarter.

UNI, which trailed 19-18 after one quarter, opened a 25-20 lead on a basket by Boffeli with just under eight minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Iowa responded with a run of 11 unanswered points tying the game at 25-25 on a 3-pointer by Clark before pushing ahead on a 3-pointers by Gabbie Marshall and Molly Davis.

A basket by Ryley Goebel inched UNI within 31-29 with 4:42 to go in the half, but after Boffeli picked up her second foul seconds later, the Hawkeyes went on a 10-2 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes.

A three-point play by Czinano grew the Iowa edge to 41-32 with 1:56 remaining in the half.

The Hawkeyes held a 46-39 lead at the break and the Panthers came no closer five points over the final 20 minutes.

Bluder believed the way Iowa defended UNI guards Maya McDermott and Kam Finley in the second half have proved to be a difference maker.

McDermott scored 11 of her 15 points and Finley had eight of her 10 in the first two quarters.

“To hold them to four and two points, respectively, that helped,’’ Bluder said.