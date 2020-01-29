You are the owner of this article.
Hawkeyes sold out for next 2 home games

Iowa center Luka Garza celebrates with fans after the Hawkeyes' 68-62 victory over Wisconsin on Monday. The game attracted a crowd of only 12,566 but Iowa officials have announced that the next two games are sold out.

The Iowa men's basketball team has had only one sellout crowd at home all season, but it would appear Hawkeyes fans are beginning to get excited by the success of the current team.

The university announced Wednesday that the next two home games — Sunday against Illinois and a week from Saturday against Nebraska — are sold out.

It helps that they are the first two Big Ten games that Iowa has played on weekends. But it probably also has been influenced by the fact that the Hawkeyes are 15-5, ranked 18th in the nation and riding a five-game winning streak.

“I’ve been impressed with our crowds even though they haven’t been full,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday on a teleconference with reporters.

He pointed out that several recent home games have been played on days when the weather was horrible. But he admitted that when the games are played also is a major factor.

“Our fans typically have responded extremely well on any weekend game we’ve had in the Big Ten pretty much since I got here,’’ McCaffery added. “I’m thankful that it’s somewhat a sign of their appreciation of this team, but our fans always have responded well when they have an opportunity to get here.’’

The Hawkeyes have averaged only 11,276 in paid attendance for their first 10 home games, which is close to 4,000 below Carver-Hawkeye Arena’s capacity. The only sellout was for a Dec. 29 game against Kennesaw State.

