Hawkeyes spent break practicing hard and hoping Fredrick can return

McCaffery said he did not have any update on the condition of Fredrick, who missed six games last season because of three different leg ailments.

The coach said he hopes it’s not an injury that lingers for the remainder of the season and admitted that like most coaches, he struggles to decide how quickly to put an injured player back out on the court.

“I typically just rely on my medical staff in situations like that,’’ McCaffery said. “Can he go? Can he give it a shot? If he waits longer, will that really help his long-term benefit, which will obviously help our long-term benefit as a program, as a team?

“A lot of times coaches say 'day-to-day' because they're trying to duck the questions, but it's really legitimately day-to-day with him.’’

Senior center Luka Garza said he knows Fredrick wants badly to get back in time for the much-anticipated matchup with the Fighting Illini, but he said if he can’t, the Hawkeyes will be fine.

“It obviously would be awesome to have one of the best shooters in the country out there, but if we don’t, we’re going to go out there and play as hard as we can and we’ll have other guys be able to step up and help us win,’’ Garza said.