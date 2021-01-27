Hawkeyes spent break practicing hard and hoping Fredrick can return

By the time the Iowa basketball team steps onto the court to play 19th-ranked Illinois on Friday night in Champaign, it will have been eight days since the Hawkeyes last played a game.
It’s the sort of thing that happens occasionally in this COVID-19-impacted season, but it's not exactly what the No. 7 Hawkeyes wanted coming off a rare loss in the middle of what has been a highly successful season.
“It definitely feels like a long time,’’ sophomore guard Joe Toussaint on Wednesday during a Zoom chat with reporters. “It’s not really that long if you think about it, but it just feels very slow like nothing is going on.’’
The Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten) have filled the time by grinding away in practice, trying to forget how they let a nine-point second-half lead slip away in an 81-69 loss to Indiana last Thursday.
“I think the one way we’ve handled it is by practicing hard,’’ junior Connor McCaffery said. “We’ve had some good practices where we’ve really gotten after it.’’
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said the only positive aspect of the long break is that it has given sophomore guard CJ Fredrick some extra time to recover from a lower leg injury that prompted him to miss the second half of the Indiana game.
“You've got to look at that from a positive standpoint,’’ McCaffery said. “He's been able to get in the training room and trying to get healthy. We did spend a couple days working kind of on ourselves and not so much on our next opponent.’’
McCaffery said he did not have any update on the condition of Fredrick, who missed six games last season because of three different leg ailments.
The coach said he hopes it’s not an injury that lingers for the remainder of the season and admitted that like most coaches, he struggles to decide how quickly to put an injured player back out on the court.
“I typically just rely on my medical staff in situations like that,’’ McCaffery said. “Can he go? Can he give it a shot? If he waits longer, will that really help his long-term benefit, which will obviously help our long-term benefit as a program, as a team?
“A lot of times coaches say 'day-to-day' because they're trying to duck the questions, but it's really legitimately day-to-day with him.’’
Senior center Luka Garza said he knows Fredrick wants badly to get back in time for the much-anticipated matchup with the Fighting Illini, but he said if he can’t, the Hawkeyes will be fine.
“It obviously would be awesome to have one of the best shooters in the country out there, but if we don’t, we’re going to go out there and play as hard as we can and we’ll have other guys be able to step up and help us win,’’ Garza said.
If Fredrick can’t play, he most likely would be replaced in the starting lineup by freshman Keegan Murray, who has been arguably the team’s most pleasant surprise as a sparkplug off the bench.
“Keegan will step in and fill that role nicely,’’ Connor McCaffery said. “He’s playing really well, really hard. He’s picked us up ... A lot of things go into it but I think we’ll adjust just fine.’’