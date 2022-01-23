Hawkeyes start fast, cruise past Illini

IOWA CITY – Everything went as planned Sunday for the 25th-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team.
Playing the first of four games over a nine-day stretch, the Hawkeyes started fast, overwhelmed Illinois early and cruised to an 82-56 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes outscored the Fighting Illini 54-16 in the paint, had 22 assists on 35 baskets and led by as many as 39 points in the third quarter of their fifth straight victory.
Coach Lisa Bluder went deep into the bench early and often knowing that another game will tip on Tuesday night at Penn State.
“We took care of business,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “… We came in knowing that we wanted to manage the minutes because we have a lot of basketball to play.’’
Bluder was able to do that because of the way the Hawkeyes started, building off of Thursday’s 56-point win at Minnesota.
Iowa found quick success pounding the ball down low to Monika Czinano where she found repeated open looks.
Czinano collected 10 of her game-high 21 points in the first eight minutes of the game as the Hawkeyes opened a 15-2 lead that for the most part when unchallenged.
“We came out strong and that’s what we’ve been focusing on, what we’ve been trying to do, come out of the gate really strong,’’ Czinano said. “To hold them to five points in the first quarter, that’s amazing defense. To that’s good work by everybody one through five.’’
That 19-5 lead Iowa held after one quarter grew to 41-19 by halftime as the Fighting Illini had coach Nancy Fahey spinning and pounding her fists onto her forehead as Illinois piled up 10 first-half turnovers to go with a sour 7-of-28 touch from the field.
Tomi Taiwo came off the bench to become part of the problem for the Fighting Illini.
The senior guard scored six of her career-high 14 points in less than 50 seconds in the second quarter to extend a 32-19 Iowa lead shortly after the Illini had briefly pulled 12 points on a pair of occasions.
Taiwo finished that spurt by stealing an inbounds pass under the Hawkeye bucket and following her own basket with another.
“It happened so fast, I didn’t even see it,’’ Bluder said, explaining she had turned to talk to a player when she heard the crowd acknowledge the quick defensive work and score by the senior.
“I was just trying to be aggressive,’’ Taiwo said. “We had gotten a little stagnant on offense, so I drove to the basket, scored, looked up and saw the ball and swiped it. It worked.’’
Pretty much everything Iowa tried worked.
In addition to Czinano’s 21 points, Caitlin Clark finished with 18 in addition to leading the Hawkeyes with eight rebounds and six assists. Kylie Feuerbach joined Taiwo in coming off the bench to score in double figures, contributing a season-high 10 points.
“Double figures from four players including two off the bench in Tomi and Kylie. I thought they played great and that really helped us do what we set out to do in managing minutes,’’ Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes (12-4, 6-1 Big Ten) limited Illinois to 32.8-percent shooting and turned 16 Fighting Illini turnovers into 20 points.
“Our defense is what really gets our offense going,’’ Clark said. “It did that again today and we’re hard to guard in transition.’’
Illinois (6-11, 1-5) accumulated just 16 points from its starting five. Jayla Oden came off the bench to led the Fighting Illini with 16 points in losing for the 10th straight time at Carver-Hawkeye Arena where Illinois last won in 2007.