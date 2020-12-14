Hawkeyes still getting used to empty arena

IOWA CITY — A half dozen games into the season, it still feels odd.
We all knew it would be this way, right?
Playing college basketball games in front of a few friends and family members because of the COVID-19 pandemic was going to be much different than playing in front of a screaming mob of 15,000. It was going to take some getting used to.
That hasn’t happened yet. It may not ever happen.
“I wouldn’t say I’m used to it,’’ Iowa forward Connor McCaffery said, “We practice every day in an empty arena but it’s the environment that a game brings.
“With our family there, it brings some sense of being a little bit different than a practice or a scrimmage. I don’t know how it will go as the season goes along. I just think it will be something that everyone has to deal with.’’
Although it has been this way from the very beginning of the season nearly three weeks ago, the lack of volume became glaringly noticeable last week when No. 3-ranked Iowa hosted home games against No. 16 North Carolina and arch-rival Iowa State.
With the normal contingent of fans, Carver-Hawkeye Arena would have been deafening when the Hawkeyes put together a 14-0 second-half binge to finish off Carolina. It would have been the same way when Luka Garza was scoring 21 straight points in the second half to blow away the Cyclones.
As it is, you could hear the squeaking of shoes on the floor and coaches shouting instructions to their players during those stretches.
Iowa and many other programs still do the dramatic pregame introductions. They turn the lights down and the spotlight is shown on each player as he’s introduced, etc.
But it’s just not the same. It’s just not quite as much fun.
“I don’t pay much attention to it once the game starts,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “It’s obviously completely different atmosphere for everyone, most importantly the players. I think they would love to be playing in front of packed arenas. Even on the road I think they would prefer that.’’
“We all want fans back as a soon as possible,’’ Connor McCaffery added. “I think every team would say the same. But obviously getting used to the empty arena and playing with it is something we do become accustomed to but everyone else does as well.’’
While the lack of fans has drastically altered the atmosphere, it’s not clear yet how much of an impact it has had or will have on the outcome of games.
You would think it would almost completely negate homecourt advantages although it doesn’t appear to have helped any of Iowa’s opponents so far.
“I think in some ways it’s easier (to play on the road) because you don’t have the crowd going crazy when the other team scores two baskets in a row and you can’t hear what the call is and guys get nervous and the whole bit,’’ North Carolina coach Roy Williams said before his team played the Hawkeyes last week.
Active bench: While there have not been many fans in the seats for these first six games, Iowa’s bench players have done their part by being very loud and supportive of the players on the court.
Or maybe we’ve just noticed it more because there is so little other noise in the arena.
Coach McCaffery said he hasn’t said anything to his players about needing to be louder on the bench to compensate for the lack of fans.
“That’s just who they are, I think,’’ he said. “They love their teammates, they’re enthusiastic, they’re into the game. I’m really pleased with that kind of activity.
“It’s a little bit of a different atmosphere. It’s a lot different atmosphere. We have some fans across the way, primarily family members, so I think you need that activity on the bench. I think you’re seeing that across the board. The benches are really into it. But ours has always been that way. That’s the way we like it.’’
More awards: Senior center: Luka Garza was named the Big Ten player of the week for the second time in three weeks, this time sharing the award with Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu.
Garza averaged 24.3 points per game for the week, which actually lowered his season average to a nation-leading 29.2. He had 16 points and 14 rebounds in a victory over North Carolina, 34 points in just 16 ½ minutes of action against Iowa State and 23 points in 19 ½ minutes against Northern Illinois.
Michigan 7-footer Hunter Dickinson was named the league’s freshman of the week.
Moving up: Sunday’s game against Northern Illinois was the first game this season in which Garza has not moved up at least one spot on Iowa’s career scoring list.
Since the start of the season, he has advanced from No. 12 to No. 5, passing Dean Oliver, Adam Haluska, Jess Settles, Matt Gatens, Ronnie Lester, Devyn Marble and B.J. Armstrong.
With 1,734 points, he is now 34 short of Greg Stokes and 45 behind Acie Earl.
Rare performance: That Iowa State game was the second game this season in which Garza has scored 30 or more points and shot better than 90% from the field. The only other players to have done that twice in a season over the past 25 years are N.C. State’s J.J. Hickson (2007-08) and Duke’s Carlos Boozer (2001-02).
Still No. 3: Iowa stayed in the third spot in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 heading into a Saturday showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon on Sioux Falls, S.D.
The Hawkeyes did receive one No. 1 vote in the poll with Gonzaga getting 54 of the 62 and No. 2 Baylor getting the other seven.
Other Big Ten teams in the rankings are Michigan State at No. 4, Wisconsin at No. 12, Illinois at No. 13, Rutgers at No. 19, Ohio State at No. 20 and Michigan at No. 25.
Making an impression: Although Ahron Ulis has not done a great deal statistically so far — 3.8 points and 1.7 assists per game — McCaffery really likes what he has seen of the freshman guard from Chicago Heights, Ill., and views him as a key component for future seasons.
“He’s really good. He’s a guy who in a different year could be starting,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s that good. He’s smart, he’s tough, he’s versatile, he defends.’’
