Hawkeyes still getting used to empty arena

As it is, you could hear the squeaking of shoes on the floor and coaches shouting instructions to their players during those stretches.

Iowa and many other programs still do the dramatic pregame introductions. They turn the lights down and the spotlight is shown on each player as he’s introduced, etc.

But it’s just not the same. It’s just not quite as much fun.

“I don’t pay much attention to it once the game starts,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “It’s obviously completely different atmosphere for everyone, most importantly the players. I think they would love to be playing in front of packed arenas. Even on the road I think they would prefer that.’’

“We all want fans back as a soon as possible,’’ Connor McCaffery added. “I think every team would say the same. But obviously getting used to the empty arena and playing with it is something we do become accustomed to but everyone else does as well.’’

While the lack of fans has drastically altered the atmosphere, it’s not clear yet how much of an impact it has had or will have on the outcome of games.

You would think it would almost completely negate homecourt advantages although it doesn’t appear to have helped any of Iowa’s opponents so far.