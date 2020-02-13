Hawkeyes stumble at Indiana despite 38 by Garza

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Iowa basketball team hasn’t had good experiences in the state of Indiana lately.

For the second straight week, the Hawkeyes were victimized by a torrid shooting performance in the state as reserve guard Devonte Green lit them up from long range and led Indiana to an 89-77 victory on Thursday night at the Assembly Hall.

It wasn’t quite as humiliating as a 104-68 loss on the road at Purdue last week, but it looked similar at times as the Hawkeyes trailed by 10 or more points for the last 31 minutes.

Indiana, which had made and attempted fewer 3-point field goals than any team in the Big Ten coming into the game, made 11 of 21 shots from behind the arc. Green accounted for seven of those 3s and finished with 27 points.

That was more than enough to help the Hoosiers (16-9, 6-7 Big Ten) offset another extraordinary effort by Iowa’s Luka Garza, who scored 38 points. It was the 10th consecutive 20-point effort and the second highest point total of the season for the 6-foot-11 center.

Adding to the Hawkeyes’ problems was the fact that third-leading scorer CJ Fredrick went down with an injury to his right ankle in the first half and did not return to the game.