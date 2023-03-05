IOWA CITY – Held without a field goal over the final 6 minutes, 12 seconds, Iowa stumbled across the finish line of the Big Ten basketball regular season Sunday.

The Hawkeyes mustered only two free throws in the final three minutes as Nebraska earned an 81-77 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena that slashed Iowa’s hopes of earning a second seed for the upcoming Big Ten tourney.

C.J. Wilcher finished the Hawkeyes off, scoring on a drive to break a 75-75 deadlock with 3:26 remaining and burying the last of the Cornhuskers’ 14 3-point baskets just under a minute later to give Nebraska an 80-75 advantage Iowa couldn’t catch.

“We just didn’t stop them defensively. We let guys get hot and they stayed hot throughout the game,’’ Iowa forward Kris Murray said. “That’s on our part. We’ve got work to do before we go to Chicago later this week.’’

Iowa left a Sunday night game between Rutgers and Northwestern determine just where it fits in the Big Ten tourney bracket. A win by the Scarlet Knights would give the Hawkeyes a four seed and a double bye while a Wildcats victory would drop Iowa to the five seed and a Thursday tourney opener.

In either scenario, the Hawkeyes first tourney game will tipoff around 1:30 p.m. at the United Center.

Disappointed in the Senior Day setback, guard Patrick McCaffery said Nebraska took Iowa out of its game during the defining minutes.

“For us not to get a field goal the final six minutes, that’s not us,’’ McCaffery said. “We missed some free throws, some front ends (of the bonus), missed a few shots, some good looks that just didn’t go in. It was frustrating.’’

Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg was impressed with his team’s defensive effort that held the Hawkeyes to 29.7-percent shooting in the second half and cooled Iowa from the perimeter.

After hitting 9-of-21 3-point attempts in the first half as Nebraska doubled down on the post, Iowa connected on just 3-of-16 tries from behind the arc in the second half.

“That’s the third-best offense in the country and they’ve been playing good basketball lately, a tough team to shut down offensively but we got some big stops down the stretch that made a difference.’’

The Cornhuskers didn’t allow the Hawkeyes to score again from the field after Murray hit a basket as he was fouled to give Iowa a 71-70 lead with 6:12 to play.

Murray, who finished with 22 points, missed the free throw and the Hawkeyes missed their final six attempts from the field.

Iowa hit just six free throws the rest of the way but was still within an 80-77 when Filip Rebraca stepped to the line with 1:15 remaining but missed both.

Sam Hoiberg hit the first of two free throws with :30 to go to give Nebraska a four-point lead and then drew a charging call on Connor McCaffery on the ensuing possession to deny the Hawkeyes a chance to pull within one possession.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said the play of Wilcher and Hoiberg typified how the Cornhuskers were able to pull off the win.

He said the Hawkeyes had locked in defensively on Derrick Walker, Keisei Tominaga and Sam Griesel only to be beaten by the touch shown by Jamarques Lawrence, Wilcher, Hoiberg and Wilhelm Breidenbach.

Griesel scored a team-leading 16 points, but Lawrence, who averaged 4.3 points per game, hit 5-of-8 shots from 3-point range to account for his 15 points and Wilcher, Hoiberg and Breidenbach combined to go 5-of-10 from behind the arc.

“We geared out defense toward those other guys, our rotations weren’t great or as good as they should have been and those other guys who had the potential to make shots stepped up and made them,’’ coach McCaffery said.

The tone was set early.

Nebraska hit seven of its first 10 shots to open the game, including four 3-pointers that led the Cornhuskers to an 18-9 lead when Wilcher knocked down a shot with 13:22 remaining in the first half.

Iowa answered with a run of 12 unanswered points.

Patrick McCaffery delivered the first two of his five first-half 3-pointers, Payton Sandfort hit from behind the arc and Murray completed a three-point play at the to push the Hawkeyes in front 21-18 midway through the half.

Finishing one point shy of a career high, Patrick McCaffery scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the first 20 minutes to help Iowa maintain a 43-39 halftime lead.

“My shot felt good, I was moving well,’’ he said. “I just wish it could have led us to a win.’’

Iowa maintained a lead and prompted coach Hoiberg to take a timeout after the Hawkeyes (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) opened their largest margin of the game at 62-55 following a 3-pointer by Murray with 12:05 to play.

Sam Hoiberg buried a 3-pointer following a timeout and later gave the Cornhuskers (16-15, 9-11) their first lead since the first half at 68-67 when he knocked down another 3-pointer with 8:12 to go.

“We regrouped during the timeout and I thought our response was good,’’ Hoiberg said after his team won for the fifth time in its last six games.