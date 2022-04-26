Hawkeyes' Taiwo plans TCU transfer

Tomi Taiwo plans to complete her college basketball at TCU.

The Iowa guard who joined teammate Logan Cook in entering the NCAA transfer portal has announced on social media that she will join the Horned Frogs as a graduate transfer next season.

“Extremely grateful for the opportunity to play at TCU next season as a grad transfer,’’ Taiwo wrote on Instagram.

She makes the move to the Big 12 program after starting five games and averaging 17.4 minutes, 4.6 points and two rebounds in the 32 games she played in last season for the Hawkeyes.

At TCU, Taiwo joins a program which finished 6-22 last season, including a 2-16 mark in conference play. The Horned Frogs started three graduate students and a senior in their opening-round loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 tourney.

Taiwo, a 5-foot-10 Carmel, Ind., native, and Cook found themselves caught in a numbers situation at Iowa.

Both received an additional year of eligibility because of COVID-19 but the NCAA did not expand the number of scholarships program could give.

Because of the size of the Hawkeyes’ incoming recruiting class and the decision of all-Big Ten starting center Monika Czinano to use her additional year of eligibility, Iowa was not in a position to offer scholarships to the two reserves for the 2022-23 season.

Cook previously announced her intention to enroll at Providence as a graduate transfer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.