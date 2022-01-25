Hawkeyes take care of the ball and takeaways

IOWA CITY – Preparing for the 20th game of the season, the University of Iowa men's basketball team has helped itself by mastering two very different skills.
The Hawkeyes have taken exceptional care of the basketball.
And, Iowa has been proficient in taking the ball away.
The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten Conference in both turnover margin and in steals heading into Thursday’s 8 p.m. home game against sixth-ranked Purdue (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten).
Iowa currently ranks second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.84 while averaging 8.9 turnovers per game, the third-lowest average among NCAA Division I teams.
The Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) are also third in the country with a positive turnover margin of 6.1 per game, an average aided by Iowa’s ability to steal the ball.
No team in the Big Ten has averaged more than the 8.1 steals per game the Hawkeyes have averaged this season, an area where Joe Toussaint and Keegan Murray rank in the top eight individually in the conference with averages of 1.58 and 1.44 steals per game, respectively.
All of that is happening as Iowa pushes the tempo.
The Hawkeyes have led the Big Ten in scoring offense in each of the last three seasons and they haven’t slowed down this year. Iowa’s current average of 83.1 points per game ranks second in the Big Ten and fifth in the nation.
“We try to not get sped up more than what we want. We want to play fast, but we want to take care of the ball, too,’’ Murray said Tuesday. “That really helps us in a lot of games.’’
Coach Fran McCaffery said the ability to play at a good pace and take care of the basketball – Iowa has had more than 10 turnovers in just five of its 19 games – begins with desire.
“You have to want to be good at that. You have to understand how the game is played and how everybody fits and accepts that,’’ McCaffery said. “I don’t think when you watch our team that you see any selfishness.’’
He points to Murray as an example.
“We have a guy who has been leading the nation in scoring most of the year and I don’t think anybody would look at Keegan Murray and say, ‘There is a selfish guy.’ He kind of gets his points in a variety of ways,’’ McCaffery said. “He doesn’t hunt shots. Nobody does.’’
That, the 12th-year Hawkeye coach said, is something that starts on the practice court where taking care of the ball and making good decisions is a daily emphasis.
“Sometimes, that can be hard when you’re playing fast,’’ McCaffery said. “A lot of coaches won’t play fast for that reason because the higher possession games and playing fast and flying up and down the floor you tend to turn the ball over.’’
McCaffery doesn’t buy into that thought process.
He believes that playing an up-tempo brand of basketball gives players more space to operate and find teammates, giving them a chance to showcase their talents.
That ability extends to the opposite end of the court as well, where McCaffery believes a commitment to pressure defense and the versatility within Iowa’s roster benefits the Hawkeyes.
Iowa averaged 10.5 steals over its recent stretch of four games in 10 days, turning over opponents 69 times in those games against Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers and Penn State.
“Our activity level is good. We try to encourage our guys to anticipate rather than react. I think they’ve done a good job of that,’’ McCaffery said. “Our post guys are active defensively and we don’t really have a true center so those guys are defending. We can switch a little more, be up on ball screens a little more, things like that.’’