Iowa will be taking a pair of nonconference basketball games on the road during the upcoming season.

The Hawkeye men’s and women’s teams will play a doubleheader at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Iowa women will face Cleveland State while the men will play Florida A&M, the first appearance for the Hawkeye women at Wells Fargo Arena and the ninth time the men’s team has played in downtown Des Moines venue.

The Iowa men last played there during the 2018-19 season when it played Northern Iowa in the last doubleheader featuring the state’s four NCAA Division I programs.

“We’re excited to play in our state’s capital at Wells Fargo Arena,’’ Iowa women’s coach Lisa Bluder said. “It will be another great opportunity for both the men’s and women’s programs at Iowa to play in front of Hawkeye fans in Des Moines.’’

Iowa men’s coach Fran McCaffery said the event will give fans in central Iowa a chance to see both teams play close to home.

:”We look forward to returning to Des Moines for this unique event,’’ McCaffery said.

The date for the doubleheader comes at the end of finals week for the fall semester at Iowa on a date when Carver-Hawkeye Arena typically hosts winter commencement ceremonies for the university.

Starting times for both games will be announced at a later date but tickets will go on sale on May 24 at 10 a.m. at hyveetix.com.

Both Iowa teams will feature veteran lineups and players who competed for Des Moines area high schools.

The Hawkeye women, coming off a 31-season and the program’s first-ever appearance in the Final Four championship game, will build around consensus national player of the year Caitlin Clark.

The West Des Moines Dowling graduate who averaged 27.8 points and 8.6 assists per game last season joins Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin as returning starters on a team that also includes the 2023 Big Ten sixth player of the year, Hannah Stuelke.

The Iowa men return four players with starting experience including seniors Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins.

The game will be a homecoming of sorts for junior Payton Sandfort and freshman Pryce Sandfort, who competed for Waukee and Waukee Northwest at the prep level.

The Cleveland State team the Iowa women will play finished 30-5 last season, winning the Horizon League women’s basketball title before losing to Villanova in the opening round of the NCAA tourney. Its coach, Chris Kielsmeier, is an Iowa native and 1999 graduate of Iowa State.

Florida A&M went 7-22 last season, finishing 11th in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Rattlers are coached by Robert McCullum, a former Lon Kruger assistant at Kansas State, Florida and Illinois.