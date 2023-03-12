IOWA CITY – Not receiving one of four No. 1 seeds for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament didn’t seem to bother the University of Iowa women’s basketball team.

It just left them with another opportunity to prove people wrong.

The Hawkeyes, ranked second in the most recent Associated Press poll, landed in this year’s 68-team field as a No. 2 seed and will host first-time tourney qualifier Southeastern Louisiana in its NCAA opener Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Florida State and Georgia were also assigned to the four-team opening weekend field that will compete at Iowa.

Game times will be announced Monday.

South Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Stanford were awarded the tourney’s top seeds.

Paired in the same region with Stanford, coach Lisa Bluder is ready to roll with that.

"It appears we were the first No. 2 seed. What’s the difference between the last No. 1 or the first No. 2? There’s absolutely no difference," Bluder said.

Iowa center Monika Czinano echoed that sentiment.

"It’s a No. 1 or 2, it doesn’t really make a lot of difference," Czinano said. "You still have to play the games and earn it all on the court."

Guard Caitlin Clark felt the Hawkeyes deserved a top seed.

"But, it doesn't matter what number is by your name," she said. "That's why I didn't care if we were a 1 or 2. Did I think we deserved a No. 1? Absolutely. Is Stanford deserving? Absolutely. At the end of the day it doesn't matter.''

Iowa is a No. 2 seed for the third time since 2019.

"It never gets old," Bluder said. "We were talking (while waiting for the bracket announcement) and it’s like Christmas morning and you know you’re going to get a present, but you just don’t know what it is."

The Hawkeyes learned that the hard way a year ago about the need to be ready for anything when Creighton beat Iowa in the second round, denying Iowa a second straight Sweet 16 appearance.

"That sticks with you, you remember," Clark said.

Czinano added, "We know you have to be ready to go. We found that out last year."

Senior forward McKenna Warnock said she simply is glad to have a roadmap in front of her now, one that begins with home games this coming weekend.

"The chance to play two more games in front our fans at Carver, that’s the special thing to me right now," Warnock said. "The teams coming in here, a lot of them probably haven’t had the chance to play in front of 10,000 people before. I’m sure our fans are buying up tickets now."

Iowa’s 15th-seeded opponent brings a 21-9 record into tournament play, winning both the regular-season and tournament championships in the Southland Conference to earn its 15 seed.

The Lady Lions will be a first-time opponent for the Hawkeyes.

"We don’t much about them other than that they have four all-conference players and their coach was the coach of the year in their conference," Bluder said. "We’ll learn a lot more about them and get ready to go."

Southeastern Louisiana coach Ayla Guzzardo called the Lions’ NCAA berth "a huge moment for our program, our university and our community. We’re a tough team and we’re excited to have this opportunity."