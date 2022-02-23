Hawkeyes title chase begins at Rutgers

With five teams crowded within one game of first place heading into the final weekend of the Big Ten women’s basketball season, there is only one thing that matters to Iowa.

The two emotion-filled top-10 wins over Indiana that dropped the Hoosiers from first place to fifth in the standings last weekend are history.

Sunday’s home finale against ninth-ranked Michigan is at this point simply a game on the horizon.

For now, the only thing matters to the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes is Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have won two of their last three games following an 0-12 start in Big Ten play and are positioned to be the foil as Iowa chases its first Big Ten regular-season championship since 2008.

But, guard Caitlin Clark doesn’t see her teammates getting caught in a trap when it takes the court at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, N.J.

“This team is pretty good about not looking too far ahead,’’ Clark said during a Wednesday video conference. “A Big Ten title, that would be pretty incredible. It seems like we’ve been on a roller coaster all season but this is one of our goals, and we can accomplish it.’’

The Hawkeyes have overcame illness and injuries to put themselves in a position to have plenty to play for during the final games of the regular season.

Returning all five starters from last season’s NCAA Sweet 16 teams, coach Lisa Bluder believes the Hawkeyes have enough maturity to understand where its priorities lie and not get caught looking at Rutgers’ 9-18 record.

“If you look at the record and you think, ‘This one’s in the bag,’ but that’s not the case at all,’’ Bluder said.

The Scarlet Knights are built on the defense-first beliefs of their coach, C. Vivian Stringer.

While Stringer continues a leave of absence this season because of family concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus, Rutgers’ game remains the same under seventh-year assistant Tim Eatman, the program’s acting head coach.

Even with eight newcomers from the transfer portal on the roster – including the entire starting five – the Scarlet Knights continue to be one of the Big Ten’s more physical teams and continue to lead the Big Ten in scoring defense under Eatman’s watch.

Rutgers is allowing opponents a league-low 59.3 points per game and ranks third in the conference in rebound margin and both field-goal defense and 3-point field goal defense.

“Defense has always been their calling card. That’s been their philosophy forever. Defense. Defense. Defense,’’ Bluder said.

That style helps catch the attention of the Hawkeyes, even though with so much to play for Bluder doesn’t believe this Iowa team would be susceptible to looking beyond Thursday’s road test.

“They’re a pretty smart group and while we will talk to them about not looking ahead, they understand that and I think they will show up ready to go,’’ Bluder said.

With so many scenarios in play – and contenders Maryland and Indiana finishing without playing a full 18-game league schedule – putting too much thought into it at this point would be a waste of energy.

With two games left, Iowa could finish anywhere from first to fifth place in the final Big Ten standings.

The Hawkeyes could win the league title outright if they were to win their final two games and Ohio State loses one of its last two.

Iowa could win out and share the title with the Buckeyes if both win their final two games, although Ohio State would own the tiebreaker for the top seed at the Big Ten tourney in that two-way scenario.

A split of its final two games could leave the Hawkeyes anywhere from first to fourth in the standings and if Iowa were to lose two, it could still end up with a seed of anywhere from third to fifth for the Big Ten tourney.

“Right now, the only thing we’re thinking about is going 1-0 and Rutgers,’’ forward McKenna Warnock said. “That’s the approach we have for every game, go 1-0, and everything will take care of itself. That shouldn’t change now.’’

