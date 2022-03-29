Hawkeyes' Toussaint announces transfer plans

After playing a reserve role in Iowa’s final 15 basketball games, Joe Toussaint wants more.

The junior guard announced Tuesday that he plans to transfer from the Hawkeye program.

“After much consideration and thought, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal to pursue an expanded role at another institution,’’ Toussaint said in statement announcing his decision.

The 6-foot New York native led Iowa in assists and steals during the Hawkeyes’ recently-completed 26-10 season, but saw his playing time drop when Iowa shifted senior Jordan Bohannon into the point guard role Toussaint had filled during the first 21 games of the season.

Toussaint averaged just under 19 minutes, 30 seconds per game while starting at the point, but saw that average sliced to just under 13 minutes per game as Bohannon and Tony Perkins settled into backcourt roles that led Iowa to wins in 12 of its final 15 games of the season.

Toussaint averaged 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game over 36 games as a junior.

In three seasons at Iowa, he started 41 of the 98 games he played and averaged 4.8 points per game.

In announcing his decision to leave, Toussaint thanked teammates, coaches and fans for “a memorable three years,’’ adding, “Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships that I have made during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish.’’

Coach Fran McCaffery thanked Toussaint for the contributions he made during his time as a Hawkeye.

“He brought great effort and character to our program,’’ McCaffery said in a statement. “He will be great wherever he goes, and we wish him the very best moving forward.’’

