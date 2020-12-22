Hawkeyes turn up the defense to win Big Ten opener

IOWA CITY — Fran McCaffery wanted to see better defense. Check.
He wanted to see his team do a better job of rebounding, especially at the defensive end of the floor. Check again.
He wanted to see the sort of toughness that is necessary for any team to compete for a championship in the Big Ten. Check No. 3.
The No. 4-ranked Iowa basketball team checked all of the coach’s boxes Tuesday night, displaying a new level of intensity and playing unquestionably its best defense of the season in opening the Big Ten season with a 70-55 victory over Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Luka Garza finished with 22 points and 9 rebounds and continued to climb Iowa’s career scoring charts, passing Greg Stokes and former Moline star Acie Earl to take over No. 3 on the list. He now trails only Roy Marble and Aaron White.
Joe Wieskamp added 17 points and 9 rebounds, marking the fifth straight game in which he has scored 16 or more points.
But the real story of the night was defense.
The Hawkeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) limited Purdue to 39.7% shooting from the field and held the Boilermakers scoreless for the final 3 minutes, 53 seconds to end a four-game losing streak against the Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten).
Unlike Iowa’s first seven games, in which the Hawkeyes averaged 98.7 points per game, this was a traditional, knock down-drag out Big Ten defensive scuffle in which both teams experienced lengthy scoring droughts.
Purdue went scoreless for more than four minutes in the middle of the first half, allowing Iowa to reel off 10 straight points. Garza had a 3-point field goal in the spree and freshman Keegan Murray capped it with a 3 of his own to make it 21-13.
But then the Hawkeyes went 5 ½ minutes without scoring, and a reserve, Aaron Wheeler, led Purdue back to tie it at 21.
The Hawkeyes regained control later in the half with the help of 3s by Jordan Bohannon, CJ Fredrick and Garza. They finished the half with a 14-4 binge to take a 37-27 lead at the half.
Garza came out hot to open the second half, hitting a 3 to make it 44-31, but Purdue continually funneled to ball inside to Trevion Williams and managed to get Garza to commit his third foul with 16:34 remaining in the game.
The Boilermakers twice trimmed the margin to eight points but Wieskamp made several big plays at the offensive end and Patrick McCaffery nailed crucial a 3 from the left corner.
Joe Toussaint twice slipped it inside to Murray for dunks that inflated the Iowa lead to 62-47 with eight minutes to go.
The Hawkeyes endured another 4 ½-minute scoring drought, though, and Purdue trimmed the deficit to 62-55 on Sasha Stefanovic’s 3-pointer from the right corner.
The Boilermakers never scored again, however.
Connor McCaffery rebounded his own miss and scored with 3:26 remaining and a minute later Bohannon got the ball to Garza for another 3 to make it 67-55 with 2 ½ minutes left.
Another Bohannon 3 in the final minute was icing on the cake.
Williams led Purdue with 14 points and 9 rebounds.
Iowa’s next game is Friday at Minnesota. Game time is 7 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.