Hawkeyes turn up the defense to win Big Ten opener

Unlike Iowa’s first seven games, in which the Hawkeyes averaged 98.7 points per game, this was a traditional, knock down-drag out Big Ten defensive scuffle in which both teams experienced lengthy scoring droughts.

Purdue went scoreless for more than four minutes in the middle of the first half, allowing Iowa to reel off 10 straight points. Garza had a 3-point field goal in the spree and freshman Keegan Murray capped it with a 3 of his own to make it 21-13.

But then the Hawkeyes went 5 ½ minutes without scoring, and a reserve, Aaron Wheeler, led Purdue back to tie it at 21.

The Hawkeyes regained control later in the half with the help of 3s by Jordan Bohannon, CJ Fredrick and Garza. They finished the half with a 14-4 binge to take a 37-27 lead at the half.

Garza came out hot to open the second half, hitting a 3 to make it 44-31, but Purdue continually funneled to ball inside to Trevion Williams and managed to get Garza to commit his third foul with 16:34 remaining in the game.

The Boilermakers twice trimmed the margin to eight points but Wieskamp made several big plays at the offensive end and Patrick McCaffery nailed crucial a 3 from the left corner.