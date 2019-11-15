IOWA ITEMS

--Patrick McCaffery watched Friday night’s game in street clothes as a result of what head coach Fran McCaffery described as “residual health issues related to his previous illness.’’ Patrick overcame cancer five years ago as an eighth-grader.

“It’s not life-threatening,’’ Fran McCaffery said. “The cancer isn’t back or anything. He’s just had a lot of changes in his body that we are working through.’’

--Iowa has yet to announce its 5-player recruiting class because it still does not have a letter of intent from British-born center Josh Ogundele. His mother needs to sign it and she lives in London. It’s expected to arrive over the weekend.

--Iowa’s next game is Thursday at home against North Florida. Game time is 6 p.m. with television coverage provided by the Big Ten Network.