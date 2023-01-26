Hawkeyes unable to finish off Spartans

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Iowa’s basketball team had a pair of looks in the final seconds, but couldn’t finish what it started Thursday night on the road against Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes scored only two points over the final 4 minutes, 42 seconds to drop a 63-61 game to the Spartans at the Breslin Center.

Iowa missed five of its final six shots, including a pair of solid looks by Payton Sandfort from 3-point range in the final five seconds.

The inability to convert on the front end of a bonus opportunity at the line with 1:50 to play — the last attempt of a 6-of-13 game at the stripe — and a costly turnover after Michigan State had taken a 61-59 lead late all came back to haunt the Hawkeyes.

“I felt like we got some good shots, but we also missed some free throws, had one or two turnovers down the stretch,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in his postgame news conference. “It’s hard to come in here and turn the ball over 13 times and win.”

McCaffery believed the Hawkeyes’ turnover total, which led to 18 points by the Spartans, and the 11 second-chance points Iowa gave up off of 12 offensive rebounds were difference makers.

“Those are the two numbers that really jump out,” McCaffery said. “The hope was to finish with single digits in both.”

Instead, both helped Michigan State overcome a slow start in both halves.

Iowa jumped out to a 10-0 lead to open the game and after trailing 30-29 at halftime hit six of its first eight attempts from the field in the second half to open a 45-39 advantage on a pair of free throws by Tony Perkins with 14:29 remaining.

The lead didn’t last.

A pair of 3-point baskets midway through the second half by the Spartans’ Joey Hauser set up a fight to the finish in a game which saw 13 lead changes and six ties.

“It was a physical game. We knew they would play a physical style and I felt like we matched it,” Filip Rebraca said. “It was physical both ways.”

A basket by Ahron Ulis, who led Iowa with a career-high 17 points, pushed the Hawkeyes in front 57-56 with 6:02 to play but Iowa would hit just one more field goal the rest of the night.

Rebraca, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, forged a 59-59 tie when he hit the first of two free throws with 4:42 to go but neither team would score again until Tyson Walker hit a jumper from the right of the key with 1:24 to play.

Before that, Iowa missed four shots and Ulis could not hit the first shot of a one-and-one opportunity with 1:50 remaining.

After Walker gave the Spartans a 61-59 lead, Ulis got tied up in the lane with Mady Sissoko and Michigan State took possession on the jump ball with 1:13 remaining.

McCaffery praised Ulis’ defense and the aggressiveness he displayed while going 8-for-10 from the field, but conceded, “He’s got to take better care of the ball in a one-possession game where we didn’t get a shot.”

Jaden Akins, who led five Spartans in double figures with a 12-point game, knocked down a shot from the left baseline to give Michigan State (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) its largest lead of the game at 63-59 with :49 to play.

Connor McCaffery answered with a basket off the glass for Iowa, which found itself with the game’s final shot when the Spartans’ A.J. Hoggard missed the front end of a bonus opportunity with :20 remaining.

Iowa (12-8, 4-5) worked the clock, called a timeout and put the ball in Sandfort’s hands twice. He finished off a 3-of-17 night from 3-point range for the Hawkeyes by missing a pair or solid looks at the basket in the final seconds.

“I thought we have excellent execution on that last play,” coach McCaffery said. “He got a good look at it and got a good second shot but couldn’t get it to drop. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

McCaffery couldn’t have asked for a much better start from Iowa, which included four of Kris Murray’s 11 points as well as baskets by Ulis, Rebraca and Perkins.

“I thought we came out with the right mindset. To hold them to 38 percent shooting for the game, we did some good things,” McCaffery said. “I felt like we played well in the first half. They made a run to get back in it.

“It wasn’t like we were going to get up by 30. They’re too good for that, but we fought.”