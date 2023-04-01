DALLAS – As celebrations go, the one that followed Friday’s win over top-ranked South Carolina was relatively modest for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The team celebrated on the court and behind closed doors in the locker room but by the time a short night of sleep ended for the Hawkeyes on Saturday morning, it was onto the next assignment.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are,’’ Iowa guard Kate Martin said.

Even though Iowa earned the program’s first victory ever over a top-ranked team when it ended the Gamecocks’ 42-game win streak by claiming a 77-73 decision in Friday’s national semifinals, center Monika Czinano said Hawkeyes were preparing to take the next step forward.

“There’s still more out there, more work to do,’’ Czinano said.

By midday Saturday, Iowa had turned its attention to the only obstacle remaining in the Hawkeyes’ quest for a national title, Louisiana State.

Iowa’s Final Four finale tips off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the American Airlines Center, a game that pairs two programs each eyeing their first national title.

The Tigers carry a 33-2 record into the match-up losing only at South Carolina 88-64 and to Tennessee 69-67 in the SEC tournament in coach Kim Mulkey’s second season.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said LSU reminders her a lot of the South Carolina team the Hawkeyes dealt with Friday.

“Very similar, excellent at both ends of the court. It feels like we’re playing South Carolina almost with a bit better shooters,’’ Bluder said.

That similarity is among the reasons Bluder suggested “this is our destiny’’ as she came into the Iowa locker room following Friday’s win.

“There have been a lot of those things where this team is similar to that team, just so many weird things like that,’’ Bluder said.

Maryland transfer Angel Reese leads the Tigers and has been dominant in NCAA play, averaging 23.3 points and 17.3 rebounds per game since the start of the postseason

The 6-foot-3 sophomore catches Iowa’s attention with her average of 6.5 offensive rebounds a game.

“We really need to box out in this game. That’s something we tried to do against South Carolina but didn’t get done,’’ Iowa forward McKenna Warnock said. “Obviously, we’ve got to step up and do a better job than we did.’’

Bluder said Reese appears to be playing “a little more free at LSU. She’s shooting the ball incredibly well and six-and-a-half offensive rebounds? We’re going against another monster rebounding team.’’

Martin sees that one welcomed aspect of the quick turnaround.

The Hawkeyes have done before, including while putting together their current nine-game win streak that has led Iowa to a 31-6 record.

“It’s something we’ve done all year. We’ve had to move on from one game to the next and there is always something we need to work on,’’ Martin said. “During the conference season and then in the Big Ten Tournament, you’ve got to keep pushing forward and get ready for that next game.’’

Saturday for the Hawkeyes, that involved preparations to prepare the mind and body.

Ice baths, scouting reports, film work and rest filled the schedule for Iowa players as they dealt a less than 48-hour turnaround from a physical semifinal to Sunday’s title game.

For two seniors preparing for their final collegiate games, getting ready won’t be an issue.

“This is it,’’ Czinano said. “They’re not going to give me another year so it’s 40 minutes of basketball and I want to make it a great final memory.’’

Warnock expects the same.

“We know we’re going to face another great team but who wouldn’t want to end their career playing for a chance to cut down the nets at the Final Four,’’ Warnock said.

Guard Caitlin Clark, who became first player in the history of the NCAA women’s tourney to top 40 points in consecutive games with her 41-point effort against South Carolina, said sending Warnock and Czinano out with one last win tops her priorities.

“We’re going to give it everything we have for 40 more minutes,’’ Clark said. “We know that’s all we have left of our season and that’s all we have left with McKenna and Monika, who have given their heart and soul to this program. Mon came back for a fifth year to be a position like this.’’

Clark said she will miss going to practice with both of the Hawkeyes’ interior players in the future.

That didn’t surprise Bluder, who said her team simply enjoys being around each other.

Clark agreed, calling Warnock and Czinano her “best friends’’ saying that has led Iowa to the position it finds itself in now.

“The belief we have in each other. We might not be a team of five-star athletes, but we have a love for one another that’s always going to be there for the good and the bad,’’ Clark said. “We’ve had plenty of hard moments this season, but that’s what makes you great in these moments.’’

The Hawkeyes want one more great moment as the final chapter of the 2022-23 season is written.

“We want to leave it all on the floor,’’ Warnock said. “We’ve worked hard to put ourselves in this position. Now, it’s time to make the most of it.’’

Bluder believes the Hawkeyes will be ready.

“I know that moving on to the next chapter is important in preparation,’’ Bluder said. “You can’t be celebrating that last game. We keep talking, ‘Move on to the next one. You can’t worry about what’s in the rearview mirror and you can’t worry about the next thing. Be where you are now.’’