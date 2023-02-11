A brief history lesson accompanied the game plan the Iowa basketball team is implementing for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes are all well aware of the troubles the bottom feeders in the Big Ten standings have given them this season.

While Iowa has had its share of success against upper-echelon teams in the league, going 7-2 in conference play against teams with winning league records, the Hawkeyes are 0-4 against teams with losing conference records.

A home setback to Wisconsin and road losses at Nebraska, Penn State and Ohio State are reminders that there are no easy marks in the Big Ten as Iowa prepares for Sunday’s noon match-up at Williams Arena.

Other than that, coach Fran McCaffery said he doesn’t read a lot into that lack of success.

“There’s a lot of numbers you could look at. How many threes did you make, did you turn it over, did your key guys get in foul trouble, was somebody out. There’s any number of reasons that could be a factor," McCaffery said.

It also tells McCaffery something else.

“It tells you how good those other teams are," he said. "They might have losing records right now but they’re capable of beating anybody. We have some good teams in this league top to bottom, especially if you’re on the road."

The Hawkeyes are 2-5 in road games this season and have lost their last three games away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena, last winning at Rutgers on Jan. 8.

McCaffery is hopeful that junior Patrick McCaffery can build on a solid performance in Thursday’s 87-73 loss at top-ranked Purdue.

Four games into a return to competition following a pause to deal with anxiety issues, Patrick McCaffery recorded a career-high five steals to go with eight points and a pair of assists against the Boilermakers.

“He said after the game that he felt like himself," coach McCaffery said. “He had a good game against Rutgers when he came back but didn’t look like himself the previous two games. It’s great seeing him out there flying around. I think when he does that, he’s better, we’re better … and we certainly need him."

The Golden Gophers, already in the midst of a rebuilding project, have dealt with their share of injuries and will be playing for the first time in nine days because of a COVID-19 pause.

Second-year coach Ben Johnson’s team has just one Big Ten victory this season, a three-point win at Ohio State on Jan. 12 and hasn’t beaten anyone at home since edging Chicago State by three points on Dec. 22.

The Golden Gophers will be attempting to halt a seven-game skid when it hosts the Hawkeyes.

McCaffery said Minnesota’s 7-15 record and its 1-11 start in Big Ten play are misleading.

“You look at their win at Ohio State and they had Indiana (at Williams Arena) until the final minute," McCaffery said. “You can’t get caught up with who’s there, who’s not, whether or not they are at full strength. You have to play the five guys they have on the floor and concern yourself with playing the style you want to play."

While Minnesota does have some experience in juniors Jamison Battle and Ta’Lon Cooper, the team’s scoring leader Dawson Garcia has missed the last four games with an injury.

Garcia, a 6-foot-10 forward, played at Marquette and North Carolina before returning to his home state this season and he has averaged 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game to lead Minnesota.

Johnson’s lineup features three freshmen who average more than 20 minutes per game, guard Braeden Carrington and forwards Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne.

“They don’t play like freshmen," McCaffery said.

All three are Minnesota natives and McCaffery said they are representative of how Johnson is building his program.

“I think it is more difficult now to rebuild a program than it has been. You can rebuild a team easier because more guys than ever are available but there are more guys leaving, too," McCaffery said.

“Ben is doing a good job of getting good freshmen who want to be there, who want to compete for him and be part of his program. That’s the way you have to do it, not just bring in guys who want to play a few games and move on."