Hawkeyes waste comeback in setback to No. 6 Boilermakers

IOWA CITY — In an 83-73 loss to sixth-ranked Purdue, the Iowa basketball team learned a tough lesson Thursday.
“To beat a good team, you have to play a full 40-minute game,’’ Hawkeye sophomore Keegan Murray said. “We didn’t get that done. We didn't have the energy we needed in the first half.’’
Purdue's 61.2% shooting, including 13 of 22 touch from 3-point range, proved to be too much for Iowa to overcome in a game that played out much like the 77-70 win the Boilermakers earned over the Hawkeyes in December.
“It was the same game,’’ Iowa’s Kris Murray said. “We got behind, come back but it seemed like they made play after play when they needed to make them."
As was the case during the first meeting between the teams at Mackey Arena, the Hawkeyes found themselves in need of a major second-half rally.
As was the case during that earlier game when Iowa trimmed a 19-point deficit to two points, the Hawkeyes weren’t fazed when Purdue opened a 53-35 on a 3-point basket by Sasha Stefanovic just under two minutes into the second half.
Iowa simply went to work, trying to dig itself out of an 18-point hole.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon trimmed the Boilermakers’ lead to 53-43 with 16 minutes, 37 seconds remaining.
By the time Kris Murray completed a three-point play with 15:09 left, the Hawkeyes were within 53-46 and when he hit from 3-point range with 12:17 to go, Purdue found itself in a 57-53 game.
When the Boilermakers needed it the most, Jaden Ivey provided Purdue with some breathing room.
Playing off the bench after missing a game because of a hip flexor, the Boilermakers’ season scoring leader knocked down shots from 3-point range on two straight trips down the court as Purdue regained a 63-55 edge with 11:22 to go.
The Hawkeyes pulled within five points on two more occasions but the Boilermakers answered each by adding to their collection of 13 3-point baskets.
Isaiah Thompson, who led Purdue with 18 points, hit the first and Ethan Morton knocked down the second to fuel a game-deciding 10-2 run.
Thompson finished off that spurt with his fourth 3-pointer of the game, giving Purdue a 77-64 lead with 6:10 remaining.
Iowa came no closer than 10 points the rest of the night as another opportunity to earn a postseason resume-enhancing Quad 1 win slipped away.
Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 23 points, while Keegan Murray collected 14 points and Patrick McCaffery added 11.
The Hawkeyes (14-6, 4-5 Big Ten) never led in the game.
Zach Edey, Purdue’s 7-foot-4 sophomore center, scored the game’s first four points down low and the sharp-shooting Boilermakers needed less than eight minutes to open a double-digit lead.
“I don’t think we competed in the first half to the level you have to against a team like that,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I’m not saying we didn’t play hard. But you have to play hard, be connected and stick to the game plan.’’
Purdue connected on 18 of its 28 shots in the first half, a 64.3% start from the field that sent the Boilermakers on their way to a 48-33 halftime lead.
While Edey and his back-up, 6-10 Trevion Williams, gave Iowa issues by combining for a 6-of-10 start from the field and nine of Purdue’s 22 rebounds, it was the Boilermakers’ touch from 3-point range that solidified and maintained the double-digit margin.
Stefanovic and Thompson teamed up to collect five of the seven 3-point baskets Purdue put on the board in the opening half.
Three of the four 3-pointers Stefanovic hit came during the first seven minutes of the game, leading Purdue (17-3, 6-3) to a 17-9 lead with 13:01 to go in the half.
Caleb Furst, a 6-10 freshman, extended the Boilermakers’ lead to 10 points less than a minute later and Iowa came no closer than nine points until Kris Murray completed a three-point play to cut the Boilermakers’ lead to 53-46 with 15:09 left in the game.
The Hawkeyes played the majority of the first half without scoring leader Keegan Murray, who picked up his second foul with 11:19 to play and did not return to add to his two first-half points until after intermission.