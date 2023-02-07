IOWA CITY — It’s one of those weeks when it is business as usual for the Iowa basketball team but it really isn’t business as usual.

The Hawkeyes are preparing to face top-ranked Purdue on Thursday and while preparations for the 6 p.m. game at Mackey Arena won’t differ from how Iowa prepares for any opponent this game is different.

“It’s not something that is going to be dwelled on, but I’m sure that between now and game time coach (Fran McCaffery) will say something like, ‘It’s not often you get the chance to play the number one team in the country on their home court,'" Iowa senior Connor McCaffery said. “You want to go out and make the most of the opportunity."

Iowa has faced the nation’s top-ranked basketball team just 24 times in the program’s history and is 3-21 in those games.

The Hawkeyes are winless in nine games against top-rated opponents on the road and last defeated an opponent ranked first on Dec. 29, 2015 when Iowa defeated Michigan State 83-70 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The other two wins came on neutral courts, a 70-68 win over Connecticut at Madison Square Garden that opened the 1999-2000 season and an 87-82 victory over UCLA in 1965 at the Chicago Stadium.

Coach McCaffery said Tuesday at his weekly news conference that his team’s focus is more on what the Boilermakers have done to build a 22-2 record than it is on where they are ranked this week.

“I think at this point, anybody that plays Purdue has tremendous respect for that team and coach (Matt) Painter and players they have. Everybody knows what they have. Tough place to play, everybody knows that, too," McCaffery said. “We’re just trying to get ready."

That’s a necessity against an opponent that held onto the top spot in this week’s polls despite losing its most recent game 79-74 at Indiana on Saturday.

Led by 7-foot-4, 305-pound center and national player of the year frontrunner Zach Edey, the Big Ten’s scoring and rebounding leader with averages of 22.4 and 13.2 per game, the Boilermakers lead the nation in rebound margin.

Purdue has also found success with the freshman tandem of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer in the backcourt.

Thursday's game is the only scheduled meeting between the teams during the regular season, adding potential Big Ten tourney seed implications to the significance of the game.

“We have plenty to get ready for," Iowa guard Payton Sandfort said. "We’re treating this like any other game as we prepare."

But isn’t it at least a little special, taking on the challenge of facing No. 1?

“It’s exciting," Sandfort said. “But, we can’t get caught up in that. We have to prepare the way we would for any team on our schedule."

Connor McCaffery recalled Iowa’s most recent encounter with a top-ranked team, a game against Gonzaga played in Sioux Falls, S.D., during the 2020-21 season and taking the court to face a top-ranked Gonzaga team in 2020.

“It means something to compete against No. 1 because it just doesn’t happen that often," he said. "I’ve only had a couple of chances in my career. Playing Gonzaga, that was a fun game.

“It’s something you don’t have a chance to do every day, go on the road and have a chance to take down number one. I was glad when I saw they held onto No. 1 this week."

Forward Filip Rebraca, who will be among the Hawkeyes challenged with defending Edey, sees this as a unique opportunity for Iowa. The Hawkeyes have played their way into a tie for third place in the Big Ten by winning seven of their last nine games.

“We know they are number one and we want to go beat them at their place. It’s a pride thing," Rebraca said. “We know we must be at our best."