Hawkeyes welcome Seton Hall challenge

To take care of business in its first road test of the season, the Iowa basketball team will need to take care of the basketball.

That hasn’t been an issue during the Hawkeyes’ 2-0 start to the season — Iowa combined for 15 turnovers in its first two games — but coach Fran McCaffery expects his team to be challenged in Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. game at Seton Hall.

The Pirates have matched the Hawkeyes’ start with strong defense and pressure that has created 43 turnovers.

In Saturday’s 80-44 win over St. Peter’s, Seton Hall forced 20 turnovers and forced six shot-clock violations.

“They’re going to put pressure on the ball. You’ve got to take care of the ball, move the ball and rebound because they’re coming for it. That typifies the competitive instincts they have," McCaffery said.

It’s the style of play that first-year coach Shaheen Holloway is working to build his program around after leading St. Peter’s to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tourney last March.

Seton Hall has allowed an average of 48 points and held its first two opponents to 28.7% shooting from the field.

“If you’re turning the ball over or maybe you’re putting up a bad shot at the end of the (shot) clock because you haven’t run offense, then it’s going to be hard to score," McCaffery said.

That challenge is something the Hawkeyes welcome.

“We’re excited for it," forward Kris Murray said. “We know they are a good defensive team and we have to be ready for the competition and going up against a really good team."

McCaffery welcomes the early-season test as well in a game that is part of the Gavitt Games series between the Big Ten and Big East.

“We have a lot of guys who can handle the ball and we do see defenses like this at times in our league," McCaffery said. “So, you’ve got to be able to be ready for that and execute consistently."

That hasn’t been an issue for Iowa in its first two games.

The Hawkeyes, who had 25 assists and four turnovers in their win Friday over North Carolina A&T, have shot 51.4% in their first two games and have hit at a 39.3% clip from 3-point range.

While having a combined 15 turnovers through two games, Iowa has turned its opponents over 38 times and the Hawkeyes will work to gain additional possessions against the Pirates.

“I think that’s been really good, it’s going to have to be great against this team," McCaffery said. “You have to be able to make plays against that kind of pressure on the ball. I think the problem you have is sometimes you get sped up. I think we have enough maturity to handle that."

Patrick McCaffery, who scored a career-high 21 points in Iowa’s last game, sees taking on that challenge as a welcomed opportunity.

“This is what you sign up for when you play at Iowa, going against good teams and going on the road to compete and see what you’re made of," the junior forward said. “… I’m excited for the challenge."