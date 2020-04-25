Hawkeyes' Wieskamp to return for junior season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joe Wieskamp is coming back to Iowa for his junior season.

The Muscatine graduate and Hawkeye sophomore announced Saturday he will not enter his name into the NBA Draft.

"I have decided not to put my name in the NBA Draft this year due to all the unknowns in regards to team workouts and what the process will look like," Wieskamp said in a release. "My goal is to play in the NBA and I'm looking forward to that possibility in the future.

"However, I'm extremely excited for this upcoming season at Iowa! We have the opportunity to do something special."

The 6-foot-6 Wieskamp earned third team all-Big Ten honors this past season for the Hawkeyes. He averaged 14 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, ranking second on the team in both categories behind all-American Luka Garza.

Wieskamp, who led the Big Ten Conference in free throw accuracy (85.6%), entered his name into the draft a season ago. After workouts with multiple teams, he elected to return for his sophomore season.

The former Iowa Mr. Basketball was listed 58th on CBS Sports' latest draft board. A couple other publications also had him as a late second-round pick.