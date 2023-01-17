Hawkeyes, Wildcats postponed

Iowa’s rare three-game Big Ten basketball home stand came to an unexpected end Tuesday.

Wednesday’s Hawkeye game against Northwestern at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats’ program.

Under Big Ten guidelines, that translates to Northwestern having fewer than seven players available to participate in the first of two scheduled meetings this season between the teams.

The Wildcats played eight players in an 85-78 loss on Sunday at Michigan.

The two schools will now work with the Big Ten office on rescheduling options.

Under the conference’s COVID policy updated in December, 2021, the game would not automatically be considered a forfeiture.

According to the policy, “Upon review and approval by the Conference office, in consultation with the participating institutions and the Big Ten chief medical officer, Dr. James Borchers, the competition may be rescheduled, or declared a no contest or a forfeiture. The conference office will be responsible for rescheduling any conference competition postponed due to COVID-19.’’

Iowa officials indicate that tickets distributed for the Northwestern-Iowa game will be valid for the new date and time if the game is able to be rescheduled.

The postponement comes on a night when Iowa planned to pay tribute to Chris Street.

The 30th anniversary of the death of the former Hawkeye basketball player is Thursday and his life and legacy were to be recognized at Wednesday’s game.

A Big Ten Network documentary on Street was scheduled to debut following the telecast of Wednesday’s game as well. That debut has now been moved up to approximately 8 p.m. on BTN immediately following an Ohio State-Nebraska game the network is televising.

Following the documentary, BTN will re-air the Michigan-Iowa basketball game from Jan. 31, 1993, the Hawkeyes’ first home game following the death of Street in an automobile accident on an icy road on the outskirts of Iowa City.

Iowa, currently on a four-game win streak, is now scheduled to return to action at Ohio State in a 1 p.m. game Saturday.

Northwestern’s next game is also scheduled for Saturday, a home game against Wisconsin.