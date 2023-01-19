 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeyes, Wildcats rescheduled

The Iowa basketball game against Northwestern that was postponed on Wednesday because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats' program has been rescheduled.

The Hawkeyes will now host Northwestern on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

All distributed tickets for the original game between the teams on Jan. 18 will be valid for the new date.

