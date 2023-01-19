Hawkeyes, Wildcats rescheduled

The Iowa basketball game against Northwestern that was postponed on Wednesday because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Wildcats' program has been rescheduled.
The Hawkeyes will now host Northwestern on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
All distributed tickets for the original game between the teams on Jan. 18 will be valid for the new date.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Batterson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today