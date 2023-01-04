Hawkeyes will be there for Patrick McCaffery

IOWA CITY — When Patrick McCaffery decided to put his basketball career on pause and deal with anxiety, the University of Iowa junior made it clear he wasn’t stepping away from his team.

As a light snow fell outside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday afternoon, the Hawkeyes’ third-leading scorer and rebounder was walking in to watch Iowa practice.

He’ll attend the Hawkeyes’ 8 p.m. game against 15th-ranked Indiana on Thursday night and plans to travel with the team for its game at Rutgers on Sunday.

McCaffery won’t play in either of the games and as he indicated Tuesday when he publicly announced his battle with anxiety, he is unsure when he will be back in uniform.

One thing has become certain in the day since he followed through on his choice to detail his situation, McCaffery isn’t in this fight alone.

“The outpouring of support has been tremendous from a variety of different people," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. “People we know, people we don’t know, many who are experiencing the same things and going through the same struggles."

Coach McCaffery revealed Wednesday that his son has dealt with anxiety at times since he was in high school.

“He’s always been able to kind of fight through, a pretty tough kid in that sense and pretty focused," McCaffery said. "He would lock into the game plan and really work on certain things he thought would be effective.

"But, I think it’s been really hard for him the last couple of weeks."

The lack of sleep, appetite and energy took a toll.

His mother, Margaret McCaffery, noticed that something wasn’t right during the Hawkeyes’ game on Dec. 21 against Eastern Illinois, watching him nearly vomit at the free-throw line at one point before making a quick dash to the locker room and then returning to the court.

She said Wednesday that Patrick seemed fine when he was home for the Christmas holiday break, but didn’t look like the energetic player she has watched grow up in the gym when Iowa returned to action a few days later.

“At Nebraska, he’d dribble twice and pass. There wasn’t any energy there," Margaret McCaffery said. “By the time he gets to game time, he feels like he has run a marathon. Then, his body just has nothing."

Fran McCaffery said Patrick tried to play through it, although his 5-for-30 shooting during Iowa’s ongoing three-game losing streak illustrates that there was little energy left in the tank once the ball was tipped.

Off the court, the Iowa coach said his son has maintained the light-hearted personality he is known for, telling jokes at the team dinner the night before the Hawkeyes’ loss at Penn State on Sunday.

“He’s the one that’s joking and laughing, and they’re all laughing with him," Fran McCaffery said. “I think there are times when it manifests itself, typically in the morning and at nighttime late. Pretty much during the day, he’s fine."

Both of his parents say it Patrick’s nature to try to work through it and not let his teammates down.

“It was our job to give him permission to not have to do that," Margaret McCaffery said. “To feel OK that he wasn’t letting anyone down, that we love him and we don’t care if he never touches a basketball again. I don’t think that will be the case, but that’s not why we love Patrick."

Fran McCaffery said that sixth-year senior Connor McCaffery will shift into his brother’s lineup spot for the game against the Hoosiers.

Patrick’s return will be determined by Patrick.

Coach McCaffery said that Patrick told his teammates “when I feel like I’m better and I’m feeling better about myself, I’m feeling better physically and I can help our team, I’ll be back. He also was very adamant. I’m not walking away from the game."

The father and coach in Fran McCaffery said it “took an incredible level of maturity to be able to stand up and say that."

While coach McCaffery said he was initially a little hesitant when Patrick indicated he wanted to be very candid and transparent when he announced his leave from the team, Connor McCaffery encouraged his brother to be open.

“If you’re open and honest about things, you might feel better yourself because you don’t feel like you’re holding things in," Connor said. “Also, the outreach and support could help. It was mature of him to say something so brave. I’m proud of him."

So are his teammates.

“It’s incredibly brave what he did. I didn’t even know he was dealing with anything," forward Filip Rebraca said. “It’s something I admire, something very courageous. I’ll be here for him, whatever he needs. The whole team feels that way."

Forward Kris Murray said the Hawkeyes were caught a bit off guard when Patrick McCaffery told the team what was going on, believing that his teammate was just going through a bit of a shooting slump.

“The strength that he has to be able and come out and talk about something like this shows the type of person he is," Murray said. “We’ve got his back, no matter what."