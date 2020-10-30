Hawkeyes will host Tar Heels in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The University of Iowa basketball team will host perennial power North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The game will be televised by EPSN, ESPN2 or ESPNU with exact times and networks for all games being announced at a later date. The remainder of Iowa’s schedule, other than a previously announced Dec. 19 game against Gonzaga, also has yet to be announced.
This will be the fifth meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Tar Heels with Iowa having won three of the four previous games, including home-and-home victories in 1989 and 1990. North Carolina’s only win came in the championship game of the 2004 Maui Invitational in a season in which the Tar Heels eventually won the national title.
Iowa returns its entire starting lineup from a 20-11 season while North Carolina was plagued by injuries last season and finished only 14-19. The Tar Heels return three starters — Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot and Leaky Black.
“We’re excited to add North Carolina to our schedule,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “North Carolina is extremely well-coached with a skilled roster that will provide a challenge to our team. This will be an exciting matchup early in the season for college basketball fans.”
Iowa has won five of its last seven games in the Challenge games, including a 60-55 victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 2014. It has won its last three home games in the event.
Illinois also will be facing one of the ACC’s elite teams. It will go on the road to play Duke, also on Dec. 8.
Among the other marquee matchups are Michigan State at Virginia and Louisville at Wisconsin.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Tuesday, Dec. 8
North Carolina at Iowa
Illinois at Duke
Syracuse at Rutgers
Ohio State at Notre Dame
Purdue at Miami
Boston College at Minnesota
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Maryland at Clemson
Indiana at Florida State
NC State at Michigan
Pitt at Northwestern
Michigan State at Virginia
Louisville at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Nebraska
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!